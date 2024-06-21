In Photos: 5 epic images from Celtics' championship parade in Boston

On Friday, the Boston Celtics celebrated their 18th NBA championship in franchise history following Monday's Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The day was filled with plenty of festivities as the team loaded up in duck boats for their championship parade around the city.

Following the parade, coach Joe Mazzulla and members of the team went around the city, letting fans touch the trophy.

The championship parade capped off a massive season for the Celtics that saw the team bounce back from a Western Conference Finals loss to Miami last year. After bolstering their roster, the team finished the 2023-24 season with the best record in the NBA en route to a championship win.

Of course, throughout the eventful day, fans and photographers captured a number of photos to commemorate the occasion. Today, as the city of Boston celebrates the Celtics, let's take a look at five epic images from the team's championship parade.

Five epic photos from the Boston Celtics' championship parade on Friday

5. King Kristaps

One local Celtics reporter, John Karalis, captured this photo of Kristaps Porzingis.

The big man was seen soaking in the team's championship win with a massive bottle of champagne. In addition, Porzingis was also seen wearing a medallion fit for a king, complete with a thick gold chain.

After dealing with a lower-body injury to end the season, Porzingis will be looking to recover this offseason before looking to help the team go back-to-back.

4. Joe Mazzulla

Another Celtics fan captured the following image of Joe Mazzulla.

This picture is entirely Mazzulla, and it shows why the Boston coach is one of them. According to reports, despite having a torn meniscus that will require surgery, Mazzulla took the Larry O'Brien trophy around Boston, letting fans touch it.

Whether he's on the mic or celebrating a championship win, there's truly no one like Joe Mazzulla.

3. Get the duck boats ready

The Boston Globe also shared the following images.

The image of the duck boat parade going down the street is a tradition that is completely unique to Boston. Ever since the New England Patriots won the 2002 NFL Super Bowl, championship teams in Boston ride duck boats.

The amphibious vehicles, dating back to World War II, are capable of traversing water and land and have been a big tourist attraction in the city.

2. Jaylen Brown, Finals MVP

Jaylen Brown - NBA: Championship Parade (Image Credits: Imagn)

Jaylen Brown has been trying to help bring a championship to the city of Boston since first joining the Celtics in 2016. Despite doubters who questioned whether he and Jayson Tatum could get the job done, the 2015 McDonalds All-American was finally able to raise the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

In addition, Brown also took home the 2024 NBA Finals MVP trophy as well, which he brought with him to the team's parade.

1. Jayson Tatum

When Jayson Tatum raised the trophy during the team's parade on Friday, it caught the reflection of the sun perfectly, creating this remarkable photo. As you can see from the fan in the background on the right-hand side, who can be seen pointing, the timing of the moment was nothing short of perfect.