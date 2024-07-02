In Photos: Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel highlights daughter's nickname to mark 4-months of their baby

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, shared adorable pictures of their baby daughter to mark four months. Robel also highlighted their baby's adorable nickname, "Ladybug," when she posted the snaps on her Instagram story.

"four months 🐞💕," Robel captioned her IG story.

Jeanine Robel's Instagram story featuring her four-month-old daughter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeanine Robel's Instagram story featuring her four-month-old daughter

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Robel wrote a sweet note for her two kids on Mother's Day last month, revealing both the baby's nickname and name, Aislynn.

Trending

“I love you BOTH 🤍💕 God know I needed you both ! Krue my first born, Thank you for growing me up. Thank you for being my reason, my motivation, my ride or die. We’ve experienced it all together. Aislynn (Ladybug🐞)Thank you for making me soft gentle and a lot more patient 😂 ! Thank you for bringing me peace 💕” Robel wrote.

Anthony Edwards became a father for the first time when he welcomed his baby daughter with his girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, on March 1. However, his girlfriend became a second-time mother, as she previously welcomed her first-born son, Krue, with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Chief Keef, in 2014.

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend shared a touching tribute to the Timberwolves star and their daughter on Father's Day

Jeanine Robel shared a touching tribute to Anthony Edwards on International Father's Day, on June 16 this year. Robel shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram that featured Edwards taking care of their newborn daughter, Aislynn.

Along with the adorable snaps, Robel also conveyed gratitude to the Minnesota Timberwolves star for always trying to be there for her and their baby.

"2 month shots today an im glad he here cause he the only person been able to calm her down....If I called u today asking for help thank you!" Robel captioned one of her stories.

Robel's tribute to Edwards for Father's Day. Images: Jeanine Robel's Instagram

Robel's tribute to Edwards for Father's Day. Images: Jeanine Robel's Instagram

Robel's tribute to Edwards for Father's Day. Images: Jeanine Robel's Instagram

Robel's tribute to Edwards for Father's Day. Images: Jeanine Robel's Instagram

Robel's tribute to Edwards for Father's Day. Images: Jeanine Robel's Instagram

Robel's tribute to Edwards for Father's Day. Images: Jeanine Robel's Instagram

Robel's tribute to Edwards for Father's Day. Images: Jeanine Robel's Instagram

Robel's tribute to Edwards for Father's Day. Images: Jeanine Robel's Instagram

Anthony Edwards left an NBA game midway to witness the birth of his first child. The two-time NBA All-Star logged 19 minutes against the Sacramento Kings on March 1 before being ruled out for the second half of the game, citing personal reasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback