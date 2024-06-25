In Photos: Anthony Edwards promotes brother bdifferent's latest track 'Where My Ring' with offseason snaps

Anthony Edwards promoted the latest track of his brother Antony, a.k.a. bdifferent, on Instagram when he used it as a background for his post on Monday. The Minnesota Timberwolves star coupled the snaps with a ring emoji caption while the track called "Where My Ring" played.

bdifferent is a versatile hip-hop artist with over 13,000 followers on Instagram. He released his latest song at the start of the month, a few days after he performed during the half-time show of the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 6 matchup against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinal.

The rapper rocked his brother's jersey and said it was a blessing to perform for the crowd. He shared photos from his performance on Instagram and predicted the outcome of the series with his "Wolves in 7" caption.

The Timberwolves secured a dominant 115-70 victory at the end of the game, with Edwards' 27 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals to tie the series.

Anthony Edwards was inspired by his older brother to play basketball

In a 2023 interview with The Athletic, Edwards credited his brother Antony, a.k.a. bdifferent, for inspiring him to play basketball. Ant-Man is the youngest of four children and was effectively raised by his sister, Antoinette, and his brothers, Antoine and Antony, after he lost his mother and grandmother to cancer when he was 14 years old.

“I wasn’t really a basketball guy growing up, but watching him, I decided to follow in his footsteps. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be up here. I just want to thank him,” Edwards said.

During his half-time performance, bdifferent got real about seeing his younger brother come from a humble background in Atlanta to dominating in the NBA.

"Man, it’s shocking. Still, to this day, it’s shocking. Just seeing him on the court, even when they just call the names out… He comes out to start the game. It’s crazy to me. Every time I say it, every time to him too, it’s like a dream. I’m watching a live dream,” the rapper said.

Edwards has achieved a lot within just four years in the NBA. He will also feature in the star-studded Team USA roster for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.