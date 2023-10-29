In Photos: Billionaire Magic Johnson attends Commanders' 38-31 Eagles loss alongside 'Fastest Man in the NFL' Darrell Green

Magic Johnson owns part of the NFL franchise, the Washington Commanders. He was in attendance for the Commanders 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. It was a close loss for the overmatched Commanders, who hung tough until the end. Johnson was seen in photos on Twitter enjoying the game with the Washington Football Legends.

Johnson was pictured alongside multiple football legends from Washington’s football history. In one picture, the NBA legend stood alongside Darrell Green. Green was known as the fastest man in the NFL during his playing days. He also earned the nickname The Ageless Wonder.

Green was a Hall of Fame cornerback. He was a key part of two Super Bowl championship teams while on the Washington Redskins, as they were known then. He was a four-time All-Pro First team member and is considered one of the greatest cornerbacks of all time. He was a part of the all-time team named during the 100th anniversary of the NFL.

Johnson was also pictured with other former NFL stars. He also watched the game with former Washington quarterback Doug Williams. He was the signal caller for Washington when they won the Super Bowl in 1987. He is also currently a senior adviser for the Washington Commanders.

The guest list does not end there. Johnson was also photographed with former NBA legend Larry Johnson. He was a star for the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks during his time in the NBA. He was a two-time All-Star and was named All NBA Second Team in 1993.

How much of the Washington Commanders does Magic Johnson own?

NBA Magic Johnson is a minority owner of the NFL team, the Washington Commanders. He is a part of the group led by Josh Harris. Johnson owns four percent of the team.

Harris is the majority owner. He also owns other sports teams. His group owns the Philadelphia 76ers.

Johnson invested $242 million to own his stake in the Commanders. The team was bought for a record $6.05 billion. The team was sold after former owner Dan Snyder was forced out after multiple scandals and allegations of workplace harassment.

The Commanders are not the only team that Johnson is invested in. He is also a minority owner in other ownership groups in the US.

In 1994, he briefly owned part of the LA Lakers. He purchased his stake for $10 million. In 2010, he sold the stake for $27 million.

Magic Johnson also invested $50 million to purchase a 2.3 percent stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team. The team is now worth a reported $4.8 billion, according to Forbes. The ownership group bought the team for $2 billion in 2012.

Magic Johnson is also invested in the WNBA and MLS. In 2014, he bought a minority stake in the MLS soccer club LAFC. The same year he bought a stake in the women’s basketball team, the LA Sparks. LAFC was listed as the most valuable team in MLS at $1 billion before this current season.