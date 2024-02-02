IN PHOTOS: Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum unveils vibrant ‘Strawberry Milkshake’ Jordan Tatum 2 PE against Lakers

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum entered the matchup against the LA Lakers on Thursday strapped in his latest addition Jordan Tatum 2 Player Exclusive 'Strawberry Milkshake' kicks.

Previously, the Jordan Tatum 2 sneaker was debuted on-court by Tatum on Christmas Day 2023, in the Celtics vs. Lakers matchup. The kicks feature Tatum-themed branding throughout, with hidden details such as quotes, "Like Father, Like Son", a nod to his relationship with his six-year-old son, Deuce.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unlike the Player Exclusive 'Strawberry Milkshake' iteration which is exclusive to the Celtics star, the Jordan Tatum 2 iterations 'Vortex' and 'Momma's Boy' are expected to be available to the market, debuting in Spring 2024.

Commenting on his new signature shoe collection, Jayson Tatum said:

“You always want to be better than you were and constantly improve, so I hope the consumer feels and appreciates how much we put into this one. For me, it represents evolution and how much I’ve grown through this process.”

According to HypeBeast, The 'Momma's Boy' colorway is reported to be the first to release, featuring a white canvas upper with outlines of lilies throughout and volt accents to highlight the 'JT' branding on the tongue and the midsole.

The 'Vortex' pair features a mint foam-like colorway seen throughout the mesh upper while additional accents of lava glow and jade-key lime are seen on the midsole.

The sneaker community is now excited with anticipation for Jordan Tatum 2, the successor to the popular Jordan Tatum 1.

Reviewing Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics' matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers

Strapped in his Jordan Tatum 2 PE 'Strawberry Milkshake' gear, Jayson Tatum tallied 23 points, seven rebounds, and three assists for the Celtics. The Lakers won the game 114-105 without Lebron James and Anthony Davis, causing one of the biggest upsets of this season. This resulted in the Celtics slipping to 37-12, while the Lakers improved to 25-25.

Down James and Davis, following a two-game losing streak and up against the Celtics, arguably the best team in the NBA currently, the odds were stacked against the LA Lakers.

A stunning team effort, led by Austin Reaves with 32 points, powered the Lakers to clinch the win. Now in the ninth spot of the Western Conference, the Lakers must keep up this level of performance if they wish to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!