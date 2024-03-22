IN PHOTOS: Devin Booker's new Nike Book 1s 'Narcos' pays tribute to his favorite show

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker debuted his new player-exclusive shoes, the Nike Book 1 'Narcos' during the Suns' matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. The kicks feature an all-white look and were named so in tribute to one of Booker's favorite television shows, "Narcos."

"Narcos" portrays the story of Pablo Escobar, one of the most notorious narcotics dealers in history. Wearing the Nike Book 1 'Narcos', Booker registered 30 points, four rebounds, and two assists to lead the Suns to victory 128-115 on Thursday.

The Nike Book 1 was bound to be a distinctive basketball shoe. It does not look like a basketball shoe at first glance, but that was by design.

The four-time All-Star was looking to hit the sweet spot with the Nike Book 1s. In his own right, he knows what makes a great basketball shoe. Booker wanted his signature shoes to land somewhere in the middle of an on-court and off-court shoe.

Featuring both lifestyle aesthetics and performance functionality, the Nike Book 1 invokes Devin Booker’s classic and focused playing style, according to the brand.

“Early on, we landed on the phrase ‘future classic,’” Booker said via Nike. “At the beginning of the design process, we landed on the idea of the shoe combining lifestyle and performance worlds. The goal was to create something that would be timeless.”

Devin Booker to be featured in 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III'

Following his Suns' teammate Kevin Durant who featured in 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' in May 2023, Devin Booker will be a playable character in the video game's third season bundle.

The former All-NBA player was featured in the video game's trailer in October 2023 along with rapper 21 Savage.

"Yo rook, where's your squad at?" Booker said in the trailer.

Booker is known to be an active player of the shooting game as he has livestreamed his gameplay on Twitch. As he revealed after the Suns lost Game 1 of the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the LA Clippers, Booker views playing the game as a form of relief.

"I just got on "Call of Duty" and blew some steam off," Booker said in a news conference.

His loyalty to the game was affirmed by his then-teammate Chris Paul, who followed up on Booker's statement.

"That's all he do, that's all he do is play 'Call of Duty,'" Paul said.

Kevin Durant was the first NBA player to feature in 'Call of Duty'. His skin sold for 2,400 COD points, which is approximately $20. Devin Booker's skin is also expected to sell for a similar price in the game.