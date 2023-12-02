In Photos: Jayson Tatum and Deuce produce father-son goals moment as they rock Celtics star's $210 Jordan Brand signature shoe

Jayson Tatum and his son Deuce sported the NBA All-Star’s first signature shoe under the Jordan Brand during the Celtics’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday in Boston.

In photos posted by NBA Kicks on its official Instagram page, the NBA All-Star was seen sharing a moment with Deuce during his pre-game warm-ups with them both rocking the Tatum 1 basketball footwear. The adult shoe is priced at $120 while the kid version is sold for $90.

Screenshot of the Tatum 1s that Jayson Tatum and his son Deuce wore on Friday.

Jayson Tatum share a moment with his son Deuce ahead of Boston's game against Philadelphia on Friday.

Jayson Tatum went on to have a good game against the Sixers, although he failed to finish the game as he was ejected from the contest in the third quarter after being called for his second technical foul.

As he was going for a loose ball, the Celtics star inadvertently hit Robert Covington in the face with an elbow and was given a flagrant foul. He vehemently contested the call, in the process getting his second T and tossed out after.

His first technical came just four minutes into the game.

At the time of his ejection, the contest was tied at 95-all and he already scored 21 points, grabbed seven boards and dished out four assists in 27 minutes.

It was Tatum's first ejection of the season.

Boston, however, still won the contest, 125-119, with Al Horford, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown all scoring 20 points or more as well.

It was the third straight win for the Celtics, who currently have the best record in the NBA at 15-4. Next for the team is a road game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Jayson Tatum was tossed out only for the second time in his career

Jayson Tatum's ejection against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday was only the second in his career.

Pretty much known as calm and collected, the Boston Celtics star in a rare instance blew his top when he was called for a flagrant foul late in the third quarter and vehemently protested over it, getting a second technical foul in the process and tossed out after.

The play involved the Celtics star hitting Robert Covington in the face with an elbow as he was going for a loose ball. In defending himself from the call, he asserted that it was inadvertent and should not been called a flagrant foul. The officials, however, deemed his objection excessive and had him ejected.

It marked only the second time he was tossed out from a game in his career. The first one took place in February this year in a road game against the New York Knicks.

In that game, he felt he was fouled while taking a 3-point shot but none was called. He got in a heated exchange with an official after and subsequently earned a first-ever career ejection.