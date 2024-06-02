In Photos: Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods posts final game-day fits, bids adieu to Timberwolves fans after playoffs exit

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods sent a message to fans after the team was eliminated in the Western Conference finals by the Dallas Mavericks. Woods took to Instagram to share snaps of her in her final game-day fits which featured a Timberwolves jacket.

"Until next time 🤍," Woods captioned the post.

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a spectacular playoff run before being eliminated by the Mavericks in five games in the conference finals. Their playoff run featured the team recording the franchise's first playoff series win in 20 years and their first-ever series sweep in franchise history. The Timberwolves also took down the reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets in seven games.

With Jordyn Woods cheering from the sidelines, Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 19.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists for Minnesota in the postseason. The four-time NBA All-Star also recorded a double-double (28 points, 12 rebounds) in his last appearance but to no avail.

Jordyn Woods to release song she wrote for Karl-Anthony Towns

On the occasion of their fourth anniversary just over a week ago, Jordyn Woods had a present for Karl-Anthony Towns. The model wrote a song for the Timberwolves star and shared a snippet of it as a background track to a video montage of the couple which she uploaded on Instagram.

"4 years with my Bestfriend. ❤️ here’s a snippet of a song I wrote for him 🔥🙃," Woods captioned the post.

After the apparent hit of the song among fans, Jordyn Woods took to X to announce that she would try to release the song on Apple Music.

"Ok I keep seeing people talk about the song! Gonna try to get in on Apple Music asap," Woods tweeted.

The song is titled "Be with You," and the snippet Woods shared features her singing the following lyrics for Towns:

“You stood by me, thick and thin / all I want is your loving.

“When you’re by my side, always feel complete / Boy, you got my heart, you know what I need,” she adds, “all I know is that I’m always down to ride / I know that together we could win at life.

“I’ll be everything you need / you know that I’m on your team,” Woods sings before sliding into the track’s chorus, “‘Cause all I want to do is be with you, be with you, be with you.”

Introduced by mutual friends, Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns were close friends before they started dating in May 2020 and have been together ever since.