In Pics: Damian Lillard exudes father goals in adorable photo montage with his kids

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard exuded father goals in his adorable photo montage that he shared on Instagram on Friday. The montage featured photos of Lillard, his firstborn, six-year-old Damian Jr., and his three-year-old twin son and daughter, Kalii Laheem Lillard and Kali Emma Lee Lillard.

See the post here:

This comes amid Damian Lillard's custody battle for his kids with his estranged wife, Kay'La Henson. The eight-time NBA All-Star filed for divorce in October with documents citing "irreconcilable differences" in their relationship that led to "the irremediable breakdown of their marriage."

The announcement came a few days after Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks by the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of the 2023–24 season. Lillard reportedly requested that his hearings regarding the custody battle be postponed so that he could focus on his work adapting to a new team in a new city.

Damian Lillard's estranged wife requested sole custody of their children

According to the documents obtained by RadarOnline, Damian Lillard's estranged wife, Kay'La Henson, requested sole custody of the couple's three children after the Bucks guard filed for divorce. Henson cited that she is the primary parent of the children in her filing for sole custody of the children.

“I have been the primary parent for our three children since their birth,” Henson stated.

“While I am a registered and licensed nurse, I am a stay-at-home mother for our children. I have made all the major decisions regarding our children: I interviewed and selected their pediatrician and their dentist; I have made all medical decisions for the children,” she continued.

“I want the children to have a healthy relationship with their father. I understand he is busy and has many commitments he must attend to. I also understand that the brand ‘Damian Lillard’ needs to continue with an image of a family-man. Despite our separation for several months, I have continued to support that image to the public.”

Kay'La also claimed that the Milwaukee Bucks star has never been the sole parent responsible for caring for the children for long periods without assistance.

“[He] has never been the sole parent responsible for the care of all three of our children, for any hours-long period of time without the help of nannies, assistants, and/or family members,” the filing reads.

Damian Lillard and Kay'La Henson started dating during their college days at Weber State University in Utah. They were together for more than a decade before getting married in 2021.