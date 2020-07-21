In Pictures: Courts inside NBA bubble with social distancing and #BlackLivesMatter revealed

NBA reporters recently unveiled the courts that will be used for the restart of the season in the NBA bubble at Disney World. The courts can be seen having socially distanced seats for players and staff. The slogan 'Black Lives Matter' is painted on the court.

Here is the NBA restart court in Orlando: the spaced out chairs are the socially distanced bench, Black Lives Matter is written on the court. pic.twitter.com/XGJu1w4QLC — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 21, 2020

One of the secondary courts that will be used for games in the NBA bubble is the Visa Center, as reported in a tweet below.

Now a look at one of the secondary venues for NBA Bubble games, the Visa Center. #NBABubble pic.twitter.com/4uk7QzYVLA — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 21, 2020

The courts have screens set up in the stands to block out the area that would usually be filled with fans. These new swanky looking courts will be used to play out the remainder of the 2019-2020 NBA season.

These photographs of the courts have not been released by the NBA, but by reporters belonging to the media contingent. These select senior reporters have traveled to the NBA bubble to cover the rest of the season.

They underwent a strict quarantine before being allowed to leave their hotel rooms. Even so, there are many restrictions on the reporters, who are not given as much freedom to roam as the NBA players.

The league has also released the schedule for scrimmages that will begin tomorrow on these courts in the NBA bubble.

The NBA Season Restart Scrimmage Schedule!



From July 22-28, participating teams will compete in three inter-squad scrimmages in final preparation for the resumption of the season on July 30. #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/c27jDrsTQw — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2020

The scrimmages will be aired on television for all to see on NBA TV or League Pass.

One of the more exciting scrimmages to watch out for tomorrow is the LA Clippers taking on the Orlando Magic at 3 PM Eastern Time. The prospect of watching reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in action is quite exciting for basketball fans everywhere.

Kawhi Leonard at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

The league announced that 10 minute quarters will be used for these scrimmages rather than the usual 12 minute quarters.

Mask mandate in the NBA bubble modified by the league

The league has modified its rules on face masks in the NBA bubble. Players and coaches will be requires to wear face masks during press conferences and other media interactions.

Apparently there's been a protocol adjustment and players and coaches are wearing masks for their availabilities now. Terry Stotts said he was asked to wear it. pic.twitter.com/yRWuhSPHYk — Royce Young (@royceyoung) July 21, 2020

Earlier, players and coaches were appearing without masks in press conferences. The league, which has had great success in maintaining health standards, is taking every possible risk of the coronavirus very seriously.

The league issued a statement regarding the mask regulation saying:

“We want to make sure we are staying within rules of campus and since we’re indoors and they aren’t working out, wearing masks apply here."

Yahoo Sources: League sent email to teams this morning urging players, coaches to wear masks during Zoom calls now that media in attendance. “We want to make sure we are staying within rules of campus and since we’re indoors and they aren’t working out, wearing masks apply here.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 21, 2020

Yesterday, the league announced that it has had no positive cases for the coronavirus since July 13. Over the last week, 346 players have been tested daily for the coronavirus while in the NBA bubble, without a single positive test.

This has been hailed as a major victory for the league that spent millions of dollars to create the NBA bubble environment for the restart of the season. The NBA season restarts on July 30th in Disney World.

