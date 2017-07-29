"India has a bright future in basketball", says NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant

Durant's visit to India was one to remember.

The icon that is Kevin Durant

NBA 2017 finals MVP Kevin Durant was every bit as imposing in person as he looks on screen. The Golden State Warriors star visited India as part of an initiative to promote the NBA Academy in Greater Noida as well as inaugurate two new basketball courts in Ramjas school as part of his charity venture 'Build it and they will Ball'.

The American baller also set a Guinness World Record for the World's largest Basketball lesson at multiple venues ever held. A total of 3,459 young aspirants from the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program joined in as Durant led the training session in what was a sight to behold.

Sportskeeda was at the venue to cover the magnificent event and caught up with the NBA star in an interaction which will surely give some valuable insight into what might be in store for India when it comes to a future in basketball.

"Basketball will grow gradually in India. There is no doubt that Indian players will make it big," said Durant when asked about how he sees the sport growing in the country. He also went on to add that he was overwhelmed by all the love and support he received in the country since his arrival in the wee hours of the morning before the event.

"This is the perfect time for me to come to India. I want people in India to see my passion for the game when I come here and see what I'm capable of," Durant further added. "India is a big market with passionate fans. You just got to be patient and the results will come. It will start with one player and then two and it will increase gradually all over the NBA."

Of the talent pool in the NBA, one Indian name springs to mind namely Satnam Singh who was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks just two years ago. In doing so, the 7ft. 2-inch giant became the first Indian to join the NBA ranks. About Satnam, KD (as he is affectionately known) added, "Satnam Singh is the first of many to come from India. The Academy is proof that one day many more such players will make it to the NBA."

Apart from India, Durant also spoke candidly about his relationship with new teammate Steph Curry, saying that he feels very comfortable playing with him and that he has a lot of respect for him. Durant also spoke of his admiration for rival LeBron James and that he wishes to win more Championships in the near future.

About his recent NBA finals winners medal Durant stated, "I feel more paranoid now that I'm a champion. I don't want anyone to take my spot. But I'm paranoid in a good way. I also want to enjoy every day and live every day as it comes. I'm using the off season for rest and some occasional lifting in the gym."

After his session with the kids, Durant was quick to acknowledge the efforts of everyone involved and wished everyone all the very best for the future.