Indian U-18 Basketball Team through to the FIBA Asian Basketball Championship

Vinay Sadarjoshi
CONTRIBUTOR
News
38   //    16 Jul 2018, 09:36 IST

India win South Asian Basketball qualifying rounds of the FIBA U-18 Asian Championship

Bengaluru: India clinched the South Asian Basketball (SABA) Qualifying rounds of the FIBA U-18 Asian Basketball Championship in Dhaka by winning all their matches.

The players once again showed impressive performance in the South Asian Basketball qualifying rounds by winning their matches against Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and Maldives.

Basketball Federation of India (BFI) appointed Mizoram Coach H Laldinsanga for the U-18 Asian Basketball Federation qualifier matches. H Laldinsanga helped India to clinch South Asian Basketball qualifying rounds of the FIBA U-18 Asian Basketball Championship in Dhaka.

India finished the tournament by 4-0 by winning all the matches of the qualifying rounds of the SABA qualifying rounds assured to get placed in U-18 Asian Basketball Championship which will be going to held in Thailand from August 5-11 2018.

India's Results from SABA Qualifying rounds:

1) India 112-53 Sri Lanka.

2) India 94-48 Nepal.

3) India 107-47 Bangladesh.

4)India 116-60 Maldives.

Point Guard Rajeev Kumar was India's top scorer in South Asian Basketball qualifying rounds of the FIBA U-18 Asian Basketball with 104 points in 4 matches by averaging 26 points per game and he is also the top scorer of the tournament.

Once again Indian team shows impressive performance over South Asian Basketball (SABA) teams like Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Indian U-18 players participated in the National camp in Bengaluru under coach H Laldinsanga a month back for the preparation of both South Asian Basketball qualifying rounds and FIBA U-18 Asian Championship.

The Indian team will contest the FIBA U18 Asian Championship 2018 slated to be held in Thailand between August 5 to 11, 2018. Indian U-18 Basketball team placed in Group D along with Korea, Chinese Taipei and Syria. The roster for the FIBA U-18 Asian Basketball Championship is not announced by Basketball Federation of India (BFI).

FIBA Asia Basketball Championships – SABA Qualifiers Indian Basketball
