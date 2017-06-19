Indian Centre Amritpal Singh invited to play for Sydney Kings in China tournament

Singh averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds per game at the 2016 FIBA Asia Challenge in Iran.

by Press Release News 19 Jun 2017, 20:16 IST

Singh is set to feature for the Sydney Kings in China

Amritpal Singh, the near 6’10’’ centre of the Indian national team, has been formally invited to join the Sydney Kings for a tournament in China, known as the Atlas Challenge 2017.

The Atlas Challenge 2017 consists of eight teams from various countries and will be played from 16th to 25th July 2017, in the city of Suzhou which is 100 km from Shanghai, China. The Sydney Kings are using the tournament as an opportunity to evaluate prospective players who may make their roster at a later stage.

This is a huge opportunity for Singh, who impressed a number of teams at the National Basketball League (NBL) Draft Combine in Melbourne, Australia earlier this year. He was part of a four-member contingent that also included Amjyot Singh, Yadwinder Singh and Vishesh Bhriguvanshi.

A report on the official NBL website reflects high praise for the Punjab centre, and played up his potential to become the first Indian-born player to play in the NBL. Among the stand out features of his play were his defensive presence around the rim, finishing the Combine tied as the leading shot blocker.

Asked about the invite, the 26-year-old, “I am thrilled to have received this great opportunity. I am entirely focused on preparing for the tournament and intend to put in every effort to doing well.”

Singh will be rearing to go after standout performances for the Indian team on the international stage: most notably, he averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds per game at the 2016 FIBA Asia Challenge in Iran.

“After the Draft Combine concluded in April, Amritpal had generated interest from a few teams, which culminated in the Sydney Kings inviting him for a rookie camp earlier this month. From my interactions with him, I could sense that he was going to seize this opportunity with both hands.

“Credit to his composure that he was able to perform under pressure. His humble personality and affable nature also helped in securing the invite,” said Vishnu Ravi Shankar, Singh’s manager from Pursuit India, the company that represents Singh and other leading Indian basketball players.

“On behalf of Amritpal, I’d also like to thank Danny Kordahi of the No1 Draft Pick Basketball Academy, our local Australian liaison partner, who has helped us immensely throughout this entire process,” he added.