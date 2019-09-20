Indian Fans' Passion Pulls The NBA To India With #NBAInMyBackyard

The National Basketball Association launched the NBA India Games 2019 campaign #NBAInMyBackyard with a TVC. The campaign unveil comes at the time with the increasing anticipation for the preseason Games scheduled on Oct. 4 and 5, given that 80% of tickets for the Game on Oct. 5 were nearly sold out on Day 1 on BookMyShow.

In addition to interactive fan activities, development camps, and community outreach efforts, over 3000 youth from more than 70 schools under Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program will attend “The NBA India Games for Reliance Foundation ESA” on Oct. 4.

The NBA’s take over through the campaign will be celebrated through a 360-degree integrated outreach across verticals for fans with on-air TVC, traditional OOH, Radio, Digital and first-of-its-kind on-ground engagement avenues and integration with Mumbai’s iconic identities.

On-air TVC visualises the attraction or pull of Indian fans which has brought the NBA to their hometown, their backyard. Set in Mumbai, the film opens with two life-sized blimps of Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers players being manoeuvred by an army of fans for a game. The involvement and passion of the fans to get closer to the players and the teams is articulated through coordinated movements, celebration and awe. The film closes with the players towering over Mumbai to depict their grand entrance to the market.

Fans will also be able to revel in the NBA India Games 2019 spirit through India’s first floating basketball court near Bandra-Worli Sealink from Oct. 1-3 and a projection of the NBA iconography on the Gateway of India on Sept. 28-29.

While OOH will feature visual representation of popular players from Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers playing ball in some of the most iconic backyards in Mumbai, on-ground engagements will include Graffiti artists such as NME, Mooz, Minzo and Dexter painting the walls of the city with their individual interpretation of the campaign. Popular Indian Hip-Hop artists such as Brodha V, Shah Rule, Madurai Souljour, Meba Ofilia and Frennzy, each representing backyards across north, south, west and north-east India will compose an original soundtrack representing the campaign.

#NBAInMyBackyard captures the excitement of what India is looking forward to and it promises to be nothing short of a grand spectacle! The preseason games will air on SONY TEN 1 & TEN 3 at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 & 5, 2019.