Indian men’s basketball team depart for William Jones Cup
The Indian men's basketball team have departed to participate in the 39th William Jones Cup International Basketball Tournament in Taipei.
Bengaluru, 12th July 2017: The Indian men’s basketball team have departed for the 39th William Jones Cup International Basketball Tournament, which will be held from 15th to 23rd July 2017 in Taipei, Chinese Taipei.
The team will be led by centre Rikin Pethani, and comprises Amjyot Singh Gill, Anil Kumar Gowda, Arjun Singh, Pratham Singh, Basil Philip, Jeevanantham Pandi, Ambati Prudhvishwar Reddy, P Baladhaneshwar, Gurvinder Singh Gill, Prasanna Sivakumar and Muin Bek Hafeez. The team’s coaching staff includes S Baskar and Sebastian P J.
The William Jones Cup is a basketball tournament that has been held annually in Taipei since 1977. The tournament was named in honour of Renato William Jones, who was one of the founders of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).
One team represents each country, and that team could be the national team, a professional club, or a college team. There are ten teams competing in the tournament this year. The tournament will be played in a single round-robin format, and the final points tally will determine the placing of the teams.
The men’s team departed on 13th July from New Delhi and their schedule is as follows:
· 15th July, 1100 hrs CST (or 0830 hrs IST)- versus Iraq
· 16th July, 1100 hrs CST (or 0830 hrs IST)- versus South Korea
· 17th July, 1700 hrs CST (or 1430 hrs IST)- versus Republic of China – Blue
· 18th July, 1500 hrs CST (or 1230 hrs IST)- versus Iran
· 19th July, 1300 hrs CST (or 1030 hrs IST)- versus Lithuania
· 20th July, 1500 hrs CST (or 1230 hrs IST)- versus Republic of China – White
· 21st July, 1100 hrs CST (or 0830 hrs IST)- versus Canada
· 22nd July, 1300 hrs CST (or 1030 hrs IST)- versus Philippines
· 23rd July, 1500 hrs CST (or 1230 hrs IST)- versus Japan
All the games will be played at the Basketball Stadium of Heping Elementary School, Taipei City. The William Jones Cup will serve as excellent competitive exposure for India ahead of the FIBA Men’s Asia Cup to be held in Lebanon from 8th to 20th August 2017.
Last year, Philippines’ Mighty Sports club team took gold in the men’s tournament, while South Korea and Republic of China (i.e. Chinese Taipei) - Blue finished second and third respectively. India finished 1-7 in this edition.
INDIAN CONTINGENT FOR THE 39TH WILLIAM JONES CUP
Sr. No.
First Name
Middle and Last Name
Position
DOB
State/Unit
1
Ambati
PRUDHVISHWAR REDDY
PG
02/10/96
Telangana
2
Anil Kumar
BUKANKERE KRISHNE GOWDA
SG
31/07/89
Karnataka/Vijaya Bank
3
Arjun
SINGH
G
08/06/92
Uttarakhand/ONGC
4
Pratham
SINGH
SG
01/10/91
Tamil Nadu/IOB
5
Basil
PHILIP
SG
10/01/91
Kerala/Customs & Central Excise
6
Jeevanantham
PANDI
PF/C
13/10/94
Tamil Nadu/IOB
7
Rikin
PETHANI
C
02/12/90
Tamil Nadu/Income Tax
8
Amjyot Singh
GILL
PF
27/01/92
Punjab
9
Baladhaneshwar
POIYAMOZHI
PG
07/12/92
Tamil Nadu
10
Gurvinder Singh
GILL
PF/C
21/01/96
Punjab
11
Prasanna Venkatesh
SIVAKUMAR
SF
25/09/92
Tamil Nadu/IOB
12
Muin Bek
HAFEEZ
SF
28/01/91
Tamil Nadu
Support Staff
13
Baskar
SAPPANIAMBALAM
Coach
20/07/66
Tamil Nadu
14
Padipurakkal Joseph
SEBASTIAN
Coach
21/05/67
Kerala
15
Devender
KUMAR
Manager
04/07/56
Delhi
16
Raj Kumar
DUBEY
Physiotherapist
01/06/68
Uttarakhand/ONGC
17
Peter Santhosh Divaker
PEREJI
Referee
03/07/73
Telangana
*PG - Point Guard / Feeder, G - Guard, F - Forward, G/F - Wing, PF - Power Forward, C - Centre, PF/C - Post