Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings prediction & game preview - September 1, 2023 | WNBA

The Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings face off in the WNBA on September 1. The Fever have struggled all season and find themselves bottom of the Eastern Conference, having lost 24 of their 35 games.

Dallas, meanwhile, is second in the Western Conference and boasts a 54.3% win rate. They're 11 games behind the Las Vegas Aces, who occupy the top place in the West.

In the last meeting between the Fever and the Wings, Dallas scraped a 77-76 win and will hope to win by a more comfortable margin this time. Indiana is on a three-game win streak as they try to claw themselves off the foot of the standings.

Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings prediction

The Fever's three-game win streak will ensure that they head into their contest against the Wings full of confidence and with momentum behind them. However, the Fever will not be the favorites.

Dallas has looked like a playoff contender all season and will hope that they can continue to build momentum and cohesion as they head toward the end of the regular season.

The Wings enter their game against Indiana as favorites and should live up to their billing if they perform to their usual level.

Indiana Fever Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Grace Berger G 6-0 ft 160 lbs JUNE 3, 1999 R INDIANA/USA Aliyah Boston F-C 6-5 ft 220 lbs DECEMBER 11, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Maya Caldwell G 5-11 ft 160 lbs DECEMBER 15, 1998 1 yrs GEORGIA/USA Emma Cannon F 6-2 ft 190 lbs JUNE 1, 1989 4 yrs FLORIDA SOUTHERN/USA Lexie Hull G 6-1 ft 155 lbs SEPTEMBER 13, 1999 1 yrs STANFORD/USA Kelsey Mitchell G 5-8 ft 160 lbs NOVEMBER 12, 1995 5 yrs OHIO STATE/USA Victaria Saxton F 6-2 ft 181 lbs NOVEMBER 10, 1999 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA NaLyssa Smith F 6-4 ft 185 lbs AUGUST 8, 2000 1 yrs BAYLOR/USA Victoria Vivians G 6-1 ft 183 lbs NOVEMBER 17, 1994 4 yrs MISSISSIPPI STATE/USA Kristy Wallace G 5-11 ft 157 lbs JANUARY 3, 1996 1 yrs BAYLOR/AUSTRALIA Erica Wheeler G 5-7 ft 143 lbs MAY 2, 1991 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Amanda Zahui B C 6-4 ft 184 lbs SEPTEMBER 8, 1993 7 yrs MINNESOTA/SWEDEN

Dallas Wings Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kalani Brown C 6-7 ft 245 lbs MARCH 21, 1997 3 yrs BAYLOR/USA Veronica Burton G 5-9 ft 155 lbs JULY 12, 2000 1 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Crystal Dangerfield G 5-5 ft 130 lbs MAY 11, 1998 3 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Diamond DeShields G 6-1 ft 172 lbs MARCH 5, 1995 5 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Natasha Howard F 6-2 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 2, 1991 9 yrs FLORIDA STATE/USA Awak Kuier F 6-6 ft 168 lbs AUGUST 19, 2001 2 yrs RAGUSA/FINLAND Lou Lopez Sénéchal G 6-1 ft 155 lbs MAY 12, 1998 R CONNECTICUT/MEXICO Teaira McCowan C 6-7 ft 239 lbs SEPTEMBER 28, 1996 4 yrs MISSISSIPPI STATE/USA Arike Ogunbowale G 5-8 ft 165 lbs MARCH 2, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Satou Sabally F 6-4 ft 175 lbs APRIL 25, 1998 3 yrs OREGON/USA Maddy Siegrist F 6-2 ft 175 lbs MAY 22, 2000 R VILLANOVA/USA Odyssey Sims G 5-8 ft 155 lbs JULY 13, 1992 9 yrs BAYLOR/USA

Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ION, FUBO and WNBA League Pass. The game will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings: Players to watch

The Fever will lean on Kristy Wallace, Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith for their offensive and defensive production. All three players have enjoyed a solid season and will be valuable weapons as they look to break down the Dallas defense.

Aliyah Boston's rebounding ability could be a big factor in how the Fever approaches their upcoming game and whether they're able to taste any success.

The Wings will look to Arike Ogunbowale, Kalani Brown and Natasha Howard for their offensive production. Ogunbowale comes into the game against Indiana fresh off a 29-point outing, where she converted four of her 3-point attempts.

Teaira McCown and Crystal Dangerfield are both valuable rotation players for Dallas, too, and will be relied on to carry some of the load, both offensively and defensively.

