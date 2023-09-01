Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings prediction & game preview - September 1, 2023 | WNBA

The Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings face off in the WNBA on September 1. The Fever have struggled all season and find themselves bottom of the Eastern Conference, having lost 24 of their 35 games.
Dallas, meanwhile, is second in the Western Conference and boasts a 54.3% win rate. They're 11 games behind the Las Vegas Aces, who occupy the top place in the West.
In the last meeting between the Fever and the Wings, Dallas scraped a 77-76 win and will hope to win by a more comfortable margin this time. Indiana is on a three-game win streak as they try to claw themselves off the foot of the standings.
Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings prediction
The Fever's three-game win streak will ensure that they head into their contest against the Wings full of confidence and with momentum behind them. However, the Fever will not be the favorites.
Dallas has looked like a playoff contender all season and will hope that they can continue to build momentum and cohesion as they head toward the end of the regular season.
The Wings enter their game against Indiana as favorites and should live up to their billing if they perform to their usual level.
Indiana Fever Roster
Dallas Wings Roster
Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ION, FUBO and WNBA League Pass. The game will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings: Players to watch
The Fever will lean on Kristy Wallace, Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith for their offensive and defensive production. All three players have enjoyed a solid season and will be valuable weapons as they look to break down the Dallas defense.
Aliyah Boston's rebounding ability could be a big factor in how the Fever approaches their upcoming game and whether they're able to taste any success.
The Wings will look to Arike Ogunbowale, Kalani Brown and Natasha Howard for their offensive production. Ogunbowale comes into the game against Indiana fresh off a 29-point outing, where she converted four of her 3-point attempts.
Teaira McCown and Crystal Dangerfield are both valuable rotation players for Dallas, too, and will be relied on to carry some of the load, both offensively and defensively.
