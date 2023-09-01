Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings prediction & game preview - September 1, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Sep 01, 2023 11:40 GMT
Indiana Fever v New York Liberty
WNBA, Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings prediction & game preview

The Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings face off in the WNBA on September 1. The Fever have struggled all season and find themselves bottom of the Eastern Conference, having lost 24 of their 35 games.

Dallas, meanwhile, is second in the Western Conference and boasts a 54.3% win rate. They're 11 games behind the Las Vegas Aces, who occupy the top place in the West.

In the last meeting between the Fever and the Wings, Dallas scraped a 77-76 win and will hope to win by a more comfortable margin this time. Indiana is on a three-game win streak as they try to claw themselves off the foot of the standings.

Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings prediction

The Fever's three-game win streak will ensure that they head into their contest against the Wings full of confidence and with momentum behind them. However, the Fever will not be the favorites.

Dallas has looked like a playoff contender all season and will hope that they can continue to build momentum and cohesion as they head toward the end of the regular season.

The Wings enter their game against Indiana as favorites and should live up to their billing if they perform to their usual level.

Indiana Fever Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Grace Berger
G6-0 ft160 lbsJUNE 3, 1999RINDIANA/USA
Aliyah Boston
F-C6-5 ft220 lbsDECEMBER 11, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Maya Caldwell
G5-11 ft160 lbsDECEMBER 15, 19981 yrsGEORGIA/USA
Emma Cannon
F6-2 ft190 lbsJUNE 1, 19894 yrsFLORIDA SOUTHERN/USA
Lexie Hull
G6-1 ft155 lbsSEPTEMBER 13, 19991 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Kelsey Mitchell
G5-8 ft160 lbsNOVEMBER 12, 19955 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Victaria Saxton
F6-2 ft181 lbsNOVEMBER 10, 1999RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
NaLyssa Smith
F6-4 ft185 lbsAUGUST 8, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Victoria Vivians
G6-1 ft183 lbsNOVEMBER 17, 19944 yrsMISSISSIPPI STATE/USA
Kristy Wallace
G5-11 ft157 lbsJANUARY 3, 19961 yrsBAYLOR/AUSTRALIA
Erica Wheeler
G5-7 ft143 lbsMAY 2, 19917 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Amanda Zahui B
C6-4 ft184 lbsSEPTEMBER 8, 19937 yrsMINNESOTA/SWEDEN

Dallas Wings Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kalani Brown
C6-7 ft245 lbsMARCH 21, 19973 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Veronica Burton
G5-9 ft155 lbsJULY 12, 20001 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Crystal Dangerfield
G5-5 ft130 lbsMAY 11, 19983 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Diamond DeShields
G6-1 ft172 lbsMARCH 5, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Natasha Howard
F6-2 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 2, 19919 yrsFLORIDA STATE/USA
Awak Kuier
F6-6 ft168 lbsAUGUST 19, 20012 yrsRAGUSA/FINLAND
Lou Lopez Sénéchal
G6-1 ft155 lbsMAY 12, 1998RCONNECTICUT/MEXICO
Teaira McCowan
C6-7 ft239 lbsSEPTEMBER 28, 19964 yrsMISSISSIPPI STATE/USA
Arike Ogunbowale
G5-8 ft165 lbsMARCH 2, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Satou Sabally
F6-4 ft175 lbsAPRIL 25, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Maddy Siegrist
F6-2 ft175 lbsMAY 22, 2000RVILLANOVA/USA
Odyssey Sims
G5-8 ft155 lbsJULY 13, 19929 yrsBAYLOR/USA

Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ION, FUBO and WNBA League Pass. The game will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings: Players to watch

The Fever will lean on Kristy Wallace, Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith for their offensive and defensive production. All three players have enjoyed a solid season and will be valuable weapons as they look to break down the Dallas defense.

Aliyah Boston's rebounding ability could be a big factor in how the Fever approaches their upcoming game and whether they're able to taste any success.

The Wings will look to Arike Ogunbowale, Kalani Brown and Natasha Howard for their offensive production. Ogunbowale comes into the game against Indiana fresh off a 29-point outing, where she converted four of her 3-point attempts.

Teaira McCown and Crystal Dangerfield are both valuable rotation players for Dallas, too, and will be relied on to carry some of the load, both offensively and defensively.

