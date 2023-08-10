On Aug.10, the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx go toe-to-toe in the WNBA as both teams look to add another win to their tally.
The Fever have the worst record in the WNBA, losing 22 of their 29 games, while the Lynx occupy the third position in the Western Conference with 14 wins in 29 contests.
Given where the Fever sits in the league, they may find it difficult against one of the better teams in the Western Conference, which could result in a blow-out loss. The Fever are on a three-game losing streak, whereas the Lynx won their last game and are 5-5 in their last 10 outings.
Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction
It's almost impossible to look past the Lynx against the Fever. Minnesota should have enough talent to coast to victory as long as they enter the game with the right mindset and execute their plans on both sides of the floor.
It's also worth noting that the Fever are 2-8 in their last 10 games and have struggled both at home and on the road this season, giving little room for optimism that they could suddenly figure things out.
In the last meeting between these two teams, the Lynx ran out 90-83 winners. We should expect a similar outcome when the two teams face off again on Thursday.
Minnesota Lynx roster
Indiana Fever roster
Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch
In the Fever's last outing, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston were the top scorers, dropping 21 points and 18 points, respectively. Indiana will need both Mitchell and Boston to continue their high scoring on Thursday if they want to stand a chance of shocking the Lynx.
On the other side of the court, the Lynx will lean on Napheesa Collier and Jessica Shepard - both of whom can affect the game as scorers, rebounders and playmakers.
It will be interesting to see if Diamond Miller and Lindsay Allen can also make an impact in a game the Lynx should win with ease.
