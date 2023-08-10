On Aug.10, the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx go toe-to-toe in the WNBA as both teams look to add another win to their tally.

The Fever have the worst record in the WNBA, losing 22 of their 29 games, while the Lynx occupy the third position in the Western Conference with 14 wins in 29 contests.

Given where the Fever sits in the league, they may find it difficult against one of the better teams in the Western Conference, which could result in a blow-out loss. The Fever are on a three-game losing streak, whereas the Lynx won their last game and are 5-5 in their last 10 outings.

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction

It's almost impossible to look past the Lynx against the Fever. Minnesota should have enough talent to coast to victory as long as they enter the game with the right mindset and execute their plans on both sides of the floor.

It's also worth noting that the Fever are 2-8 in their last 10 games and have struggled both at home and on the road this season, giving little room for optimism that they could suddenly figure things out.

In the last meeting between these two teams, the Lynx ran out 90-83 winners. We should expect a similar outcome when the two teams face off again on Thursday.

Minnesota Lynx roster

Player and No. Position Diamond Miller (#1) Guard Lindsay Allen (#2) Guard Kayana Taylor (#4) Guard Rachel Banham (#15) Guard Kayla McBride (#21) Guard Tiffany Mitchell (#25) Guard Aerial Powers (#3) Forward Bridget Carleton (#6) Forward Jessica Shepard (#10) Forward Natalie Achonwa (#11) Forward Dorka Juhasz (#14) Forward Emily Engstler (#22) Forward Napheesa Collier (#24) Forward Nikolina Milic (#31) Forward

Indiana Fever roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Grace Berger G 6-0 ft 160 lbs JUNE 3, 1999 R INDIANA/USA Aliyah Boston F-C 6-5 ft 220 lbs DECEMBER 11, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Maya Caldwell G 5-11 ft 160 lbs DECEMBER 15, 1998 1 yrs GEORGIA/USA Emma Cannon F 6-2 ft 190 lbs JUNE 1, 1989 4 yrs FLORIDA SOUTHERN/USA Lexie Hull G 6-1 ft 155 lbs SEPTEMBER 13, 1999 1 yrs STANFORD/USA Kelsey Mitchell G 5-8 ft 160 lbs NOVEMBER 12, 1995 5 yrs OHIO STATE/USA Victaria Saxton F 6-2 ft 181 lbs NOVEMBER 10, 1999 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA NaLyssa Smith F 6-4 ft 185 lbs AUGUST 8, 2000 1 yrs BAYLOR/USA Victoria Vivians G 6-1 ft 183 lbs NOVEMBER 17, 1994 4 yrs MISSISSIPPI STATE/USA Kristy Wallace G 5-11 ft 157 lbs JANUARY 3, 1996 1 yrs BAYLOR/AUSTRALIA Erica Wheeler G 5-7 ft 143 lbs MAY 2, 1991 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Amanda Zahui B C 6-4 ft 184 lbs SEPTEMBER 8, 1993 7 yrs MINNESOTA/SWEDEN

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch

In the Fever's last outing, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston were the top scorers, dropping 21 points and 18 points, respectively. Indiana will need both Mitchell and Boston to continue their high scoring on Thursday if they want to stand a chance of shocking the Lynx.

On the other side of the court, the Lynx will lean on Napheesa Collier and Jessica Shepard - both of whom can affect the game as scorers, rebounders and playmakers.

It will be interesting to see if Diamond Miller and Lindsay Allen can also make an impact in a game the Lynx should win with ease.

