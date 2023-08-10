Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction & Game Preview - August 10, 2023 | WNBA

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction & Game Preview - August 10, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 10, 2023 14:28 GMT
Seattle Storm v Minnesota Lynx - Game Three
Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx - Game Three

On Aug.10, the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx go toe-to-toe in the WNBA as both teams look to add another win to their tally.

The Fever have the worst record in the WNBA, losing 22 of their 29 games, while the Lynx occupy the third position in the Western Conference with 14 wins in 29 contests.

Given where the Fever sits in the league, they may find it difficult against one of the better teams in the Western Conference, which could result in a blow-out loss. The Fever are on a three-game losing streak, whereas the Lynx won their last game and are 5-5 in their last 10 outings.

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction

It's almost impossible to look past the Lynx against the Fever. Minnesota should have enough talent to coast to victory as long as they enter the game with the right mindset and execute their plans on both sides of the floor.

It's also worth noting that the Fever are 2-8 in their last 10 games and have struggled both at home and on the road this season, giving little room for optimism that they could suddenly figure things out.

In the last meeting between these two teams, the Lynx ran out 90-83 winners. We should expect a similar outcome when the two teams face off again on Thursday.

Minnesota Lynx roster

Player and No.

Position

Diamond Miller (#1)

Guard

Lindsay Allen (#2)

Guard

Kayana Taylor (#4)

Guard

Rachel Banham (#15)

Guard

Kayla McBride (#21)

Guard

Tiffany Mitchell (#25)

Guard

Aerial Powers (#3)

Forward

Bridget Carleton (#6)

Forward

Jessica Shepard (#10)

Forward

Natalie Achonwa (#11)

Forward

Dorka Juhasz (#14)

Forward

Emily Engstler (#22)

Forward

Napheesa Collier (#24)

Forward

Nikolina Milic (#31)

Forward

Indiana Fever roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Grace Berger
G6-0 ft160 lbsJUNE 3, 1999RINDIANA/USA
Aliyah Boston
F-C6-5 ft220 lbsDECEMBER 11, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Maya Caldwell
G5-11 ft160 lbsDECEMBER 15, 19981 yrsGEORGIA/USA
Emma Cannon
F6-2 ft190 lbsJUNE 1, 19894 yrsFLORIDA SOUTHERN/USA
Lexie Hull
G6-1 ft155 lbsSEPTEMBER 13, 19991 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Kelsey Mitchell
G5-8 ft160 lbsNOVEMBER 12, 19955 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Victaria Saxton
F6-2 ft181 lbsNOVEMBER 10, 1999RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
NaLyssa Smith
F6-4 ft185 lbsAUGUST 8, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Victoria Vivians
G6-1 ft183 lbsNOVEMBER 17, 19944 yrsMISSISSIPPI STATE/USA
Kristy Wallace
G5-11 ft157 lbsJANUARY 3, 19961 yrsBAYLOR/AUSTRALIA
Erica Wheeler
G5-7 ft143 lbsMAY 2, 19917 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Amanda Zahui B
C6-4 ft184 lbsSEPTEMBER 8, 19937 yrsMINNESOTA/SWEDEN

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch

In the Fever's last outing, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston were the top scorers, dropping 21 points and 18 points, respectively. Indiana will need both Mitchell and Boston to continue their high scoring on Thursday if they want to stand a chance of shocking the Lynx.

On the other side of the court, the Lynx will lean on Napheesa Collier and Jessica Shepard - both of whom can affect the game as scorers, rebounders and playmakers.

It will be interesting to see if Diamond Miller and Lindsay Allen can also make an impact in a game the Lynx should win with ease.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...