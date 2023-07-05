Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction & Game Preview - July 5th, 2023 | WNBA

The Indiana Fever (5-11) visit the Minnesota Lynx (7-9) on Wednesday in the WNBA. The game tips off at 8 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Indiana will try to stop its four-game skid, meanwhile, Minnesota has won four of its last five.

It should be a tight matchup between two teams in the middle of the league. Minnesota has played better against the teams in the bottom half and it will be interesting to see if they handle business on their home floor against another lesser opponent.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx: Game Preview

The Lynx have struggled a bit at home, and are just 2-5 in their home arena.

The Fever are 4-6 on the road, and have struggled mightily as of late, losing six of their last 10.

Indiana is fully healthy though. The Lynx will be without Aerial Powers (ankle), Jessica Shepard (illness), Tiffany Mitchell (wrist) and Natalie Achonwa (personal).

The Fever won the first matchup between these two teams this season 71-69. It was a closely contested contest. Kelsey Mitchell led the way in the win with 22 points.

NaLyssa Smith is the key player for the Fever. She is leading the team with 15.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She will need to control the glass and have a big game in the paint for the Fever to pull off the upset.

Bally Sports @BallySports



@BallySportsNOR | #CantTameUs

Since returning from injury, Diamond Miller has helped lead the Minnesota Lynx to three straight wins (longest win streak this season) while averaging about 21 points and 5 rebounds per game. Since returning from injury, Diamond Miller has helped lead the Minnesota Lynx to three straight wins (longest win streak this season) while averaging about 21 points and 5 rebounds per game. 💎@BallySportsNOR | #CantTameUs https://t.co/DHwvqjDk7o

The rebounds will be key for the Fever. If Smith and company can outrebound the Lynx, they have a chance to slow the game down and get more second-chance possessions. They will need to crash the glass and use their size to keep possession and prevent fast break opportunities for the Lynx.

Napheesa Collier is the spark plug for the Lynx. She is averaging 22.0 ppg and is the key to Minnesota’s offense. She is also a key cog on the defensive end. She leads the team with 1.8 steals per game.

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx: Game Odds

Spread: Minnesota Lynx (-1.5)

Total (O/U): 165

Moneyline: Indiana (+100) vs Minnesota (-120)

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx: Game Prediction

The Lynx have struggled a bit at home but they have beaten the teams they are supposed to. Collier should have another big game and enjoy a favorable matchup.

Minnesota should be able to outpace the Fever. They have enough on offense to cover the short spread at home.

Minnesota Lynx 81 - Indiana Fever 77

Poll : 0 votes