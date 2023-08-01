Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - August 1, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 01, 2023 10:50 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Atlanta Dream
The Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury go head-to-head in the WNBA on Tuesday, August 1.

Neither team has enjoyed a good season, with the Fever sitting bottom of the Eastern Conference, while the Mercury are hovering just about the Seattle Storm at the foot of the Western Conference.

Nevertheless, both rosters will be hoping to turn their fortunes around when they face off on Tuesday. Both teams are playing their second straight game against each other, having faced off on July 30, where the Mercury won 85-63.

While the Fever will enter the game with a clean bill of health, the Mercury will be without Skylar Diggings-Smith, who's set to miss the contest due to personal reasons.

In terms of form, the Fever are 1-9 in their last 10 games, while the Mercury are 3-7. Neither record is anything to shout home about, but it's clear that the Mercury will have a slight edge.

Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction

The Mercury made light work of the Fever in their last meeting and will be expected to do so again. With just six wins all season, it's tough envisioning the Fever suddenly finding their rhythm and recording a key win.

The absence of Diggins-Smith will hit the Mercury hard, but she has been absent from their rotation for multiple games. That hasn't altered how the Mercury go about their business at either end of the court.

Indiana Fever Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Grace Berger
G6-0 ft160 lbsJUNE 3, 1999RINDIANA/USA
Aliyah Boston
F-C6-5 ft220 lbsDECEMBER 11, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Maya Caldwell
G5-11 ft160 lbsDECEMBER 15, 19981 yrsGEORGIA/USA
Emma Cannon
F6-2 ft190 lbsJUNE 1, 19894 yrsFLORIDA SOUTHERN/USA
Lexie Hull
G6-1 ft155 lbsSEPTEMBER 13, 19991 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Kelsey Mitchell
G5-8 ft160 lbsNOVEMBER 12, 19955 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Victaria Saxton
F6-2 ft181 lbsNOVEMBER 10, 1999RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
NaLyssa Smith
F6-4 ft185 lbsAUGUST 8, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Victoria Vivians
G6-1 ft183 lbsNOVEMBER 17, 19944 yrsMISSISSIPPI STATE/USA
Kristy Wallace
G5-11 ft157 lbsJANUARY 3, 19961 yrsBAYLOR/AUSTRALIA
Erica Wheeler
G5-7 ft143 lbsMAY 2, 19917 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Amanda Zahui B
C6-4 ft184 lbsSEPTEMBER 8, 19937 yrsMINNESOTA/SWEDEN

Phoenix Mercury Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Sophie Cunningham
G6-1 ft170 lbsAUGUST 16, 19964 yrsMISSOURI/USA
Skylar Diggins-Smith
G5-9 ft145 lbsAUGUST 2, 19909 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Liz Dixon
F6-5 ft195 lbsSEPTEMBER 29, 2000RLOUISVILLE/USA
Brittney Griner
C6-9 ft205 lbsOCTOBER 18, 19909 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Megan Gustafson
C6-3 ft195 lbsDECEMBER 13, 19964 yrsIOWA/USA
Moriah Jefferson
G5-6 ft130 lbsMARCH 8, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Michaela Onyenwere
F6-0 ft178 lbsAUGUST 10, 19992 yrsUCLA/USA
Shey Peddy
G5-7 ft145 lbsOCTOBER 28, 19884 yrsTEMPLE/USA
Kadi Sissoko
F6-2 ft165 lbsJANUARY 25, 1999RSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA
Sug Sutton
G5-8 ft140 lbsDECEMBER 17, 19981 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Diana Taurasi
G6-0 ft163 lbsJUNE 11, 198218 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Brianna Turner
F6-3 ft170 lbsJULY 5, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN 3, AZ Family, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

Diana Taurasi, Michaela Onyenwere and Megan Gustafson had big nights in the Mercury's last outing and will look to make a similar impact again.

Brittney Griner, though, will be missed by the Mercury, as she has pulled out to focus on her mental health. She's averaging 18 points and 6.7 rebounds per game with her high-level athleticism.

The Fever will rely on Erica Wheeler's playmaking, along with Kelsey Mitchell's scoring and Alyiah Boston's rebounding as they look to end their losing skid.

