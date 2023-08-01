Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - August 1, 2023 | WNBA

The Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury go head-to-head in the WNBA on Tuesday, August 1.

Neither team has enjoyed a good season, with the Fever sitting bottom of the Eastern Conference, while the Mercury are hovering just about the Seattle Storm at the foot of the Western Conference.

Nevertheless, both rosters will be hoping to turn their fortunes around when they face off on Tuesday. Both teams are playing their second straight game against each other, having faced off on July 30, where the Mercury won 85-63.

While the Fever will enter the game with a clean bill of health, the Mercury will be without Skylar Diggings-Smith, who's set to miss the contest due to personal reasons.

In terms of form, the Fever are 1-9 in their last 10 games, while the Mercury are 3-7. Neither record is anything to shout home about, but it's clear that the Mercury will have a slight edge.

Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction

The Mercury made light work of the Fever in their last meeting and will be expected to do so again. With just six wins all season, it's tough envisioning the Fever suddenly finding their rhythm and recording a key win.

The absence of Diggins-Smith will hit the Mercury hard, but she has been absent from their rotation for multiple games. That hasn't altered how the Mercury go about their business at either end of the court.

Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN 3, AZ Family, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

Diana Taurasi, Michaela Onyenwere and Megan Gustafson had big nights in the Mercury's last outing and will look to make a similar impact again.

Brittney Griner, though, will be missed by the Mercury, as she has pulled out to focus on her mental health. She's averaging 18 points and 6.7 rebounds per game with her high-level athleticism.

The Fever will rely on Erica Wheeler's playmaking, along with Kelsey Mitchell's scoring and Alyiah Boston's rebounding as they look to end their losing skid.

