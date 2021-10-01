Indiana Pacers 2021-22 NBA season preview: Roster moves, starting lineup projection and training camp storylines to follow

The Indiana Pacers had a subpar 2020-21 NBA season as they failed to make the playoffs. Despite their improved roster, they suffered two first-round sweeps and a play-in tournament elimination.

The Pacers had their worst run in the last six years with a win-loss record of 34-38. Even with their average run, they had a chance to feature in the playoffs through the play-in tournament. However, they failed to capitalize on the opportunity. Their ninth-place finish meant they needed two wins to clinch the 8th seed in the playoffs.

While the Indiana Pacers thrashed the Charlotte Hornets in their first game with a 27-point difference, they lost to the Washington Wizards by the same number of points a few days later.

Considering the aggressive manner in which other teams approached the offseason, have the Indiana Pacers done enough to compete in the upcoming NBA campaign?

Indiana Pacers' roster moves so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

Changes for the Indiana Pacers started at the helm as head coach Nate Bjorkgren was relieved of his duties after failing to reach the playoffs. He was brought in to remedy their first-round loss, but he underachieved and failed to meet the goals set up for him. He was subsequently replaced by Rick Carlisle.

Jeremiah Johnson @PacersJJ It has been an intense, defensive-minded start to @Pacers training camp for those healthy enough to participate. Rick Carlisle said, “Every place I’ve gone as a head coach, I’ve learned the #1 place to improve, is to improve defensively.” It has been an intense, defensive-minded start to @Pacers training camp for those healthy enough to participate. Rick Carlisle said, “Every place I’ve gone as a head coach, I’ve learned the #1 place to improve, is to improve defensively.” https://t.co/jeynx5d1PT

The Indiana Pacers had three picks in the 2021 NBA draft, two of which were second-round picks. They selected shooting guard Chris Duarte with the 13th overall pick. Meanwhile, their second-round picks were used to get Sandro Mamukelashvili and Georgios Kalaitzakis. However, both second-rounders were used in a trade package to acquire Isaiah Todd from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Along with Aaron Holiday and cash, Todd was used in a blockbuster five-team trade with the Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, LA Lakers and San Antonio Spurs to acquire rookie Isaiah Jackson. Doug McDermott was also used in a sign-and-trade agreement with the Spurs to get a 2023 second-round pick in return.

Bringing back T.J. McConnell was a no-brainer as the reserve guard has been a key part of the team. The Arizona product recorded career-high averages in points (8.6), assists (6.6), rebounds (3.7), steals (1.9), and blocks (0.3) in his second season with the Indiana Pacers.

The signing of Torrey Craig is perhaps the Indiana Pacers' biggest trade as the player inked a two-year $10-million deal with the franchise.

Important storylines for the Indiana Pacers' training camp

#1 Can Torrey Craig do better than Doug McDermott in the wing?

The Indiana Pacers failed to hold on to Doug McDermott and used him in a sign-and-trade deal with the Spurs. They brought in Torrey Craig from the Phoenix Suns as his replacement.

McDermott's absence will have a big impact on the Indiana Pacers team as the forward had a career-best run last season. He registered 13.6 points while coming off the bench in 37 of 66 appearances.

Having said that, Craig has an edge defensively and will bring the playoffs experience that the team desperately needs.

#2 Will the Domantas Sabonis-Myles Turner partnership become more productive?

Many consider the Domantas Sabonis-Myles Turner partnership to be unproductive as the modern NBA favors spacing. However, the two big men have continued in their attempts to make it work, having played the same roles for two seasons.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness Carlisle on Sabonis-Turner pairing: "I do believe these guys can play effectively together, but I also believe there may be a formula that may be different than today’s formula of 5-out." Carlisle on Sabonis-Turner pairing: "I do believe these guys can play effectively together, but I also believe there may be a formula that may be different than today’s formula of 5-out."

Turner is a decent three-point shooter, but the spacing has been surprisingly poor when both players are on the court. Their offense gets very messy as the lane is always clogged.

Regardless, the duo has shown signs of improvement and can take it to another level in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 Is Rick Carlisle the answer?

The Indiana Pacers desperately want a deeper run in the NBA playoffs and have brought in Rick Carlisle to help achieve that. He led the 2011 Dallas Mavericks to the NBA championship but has failed to reach the same heights since then.

Carlisle is known for his free-flowing offense and could make the Sabonis-Turner partnership run a lot smoother. His championship experience might be enough to lead the team to a playoff run in the 2021-22 season.

Predicted starting lineup for the Indiana Pacers heading into 2021-22 NBA season

Not much has changed in the Indiana Pacers camp, as the major alterations have only affected rotation players. TJ Warren will regain his place as the small forward as he is expected to return from a foot injury in November. The injury sidelined him for the bulk of the 2020-21 season, during which he featured in only four games.

Here is the predicted starting lineup for the Indiana Pacers:

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon | Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert | Small Forward - TJ Warren | Power Foward - Domantas Sabonis | Center - Myles Turner

