Indiana Pacers Depth Chart Updated: How do they line up their starting 5 with Bruce Brown & Tyrese Haliburton on the roster?

Through the first few days of free agency, the Indiana Pacers have looked like one of the biggest winners of the NBA. Along with landing one of the hottest names on the market, they've also made key additions in other ways.

During the initial wave of free agency, the Indiana Pacers inked Bruce Brown to a two-year, $45 million deal. Fresh off being a major contributor for the Denver Nuggets, many expected the versatile wing to have a big market.

The other addition the Pacers made this weekend came via a trade with the New York Knicks. They landed former lottery pick Obi Toppin for a pair of future second-round picks. Toppin, 25, averaged 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 67 games for New York this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Knicks are finalizing trade to send F Obi Toppin to the Pacers for two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Deal gives Toppin an opportunity to play a more significant role in Indiana and stacks up more draft assets for New York. Deal can’t be completed until Thursday. Knicks are finalizing trade to send F Obi Toppin to the Pacers for two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Deal gives Toppin an opportunity to play a more significant role in Indiana and stacks up more draft assets for New York. Deal can’t be completed until Thursday. https://t.co/suJPu8dXyM

After just missing the playoffs this season, the Pacers look ready to take the next step in their rebuild. Led by All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, the roster is loaded with promising young talent with some veterans mixed in.

Following their signings and trades, here is an updated look at the Pacers' depth chart:

Guards: Wings: Centers: Buddy Hield Bruce Brown Myles Turner TJ McConnell Bennedict Mathurin Daniel Theis Tyrese Haliburton Obi Toppin Andrew Nembhard Jarace Walker Aaron Nesmith Jalen Smith Jordan Nwora Isaiah Jackson Ben Sheppard

What could the Indiana Pacers starting lineup look like next season?

Moving forward, the Indiana Pacers have countless options when it comes to their starting lineup. With their current roster makeup, head coach Rick Carlisle has the opportunity to experiment in 2024.

One potential starting lineup combination that makes sense is Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Bruce Brown, Obi Toppin, and Myles Turner. This group is a good blend of youth and veterans and can get it done on both ends of the floor.

With a playmaker like Haliburton running the show, just about any kind of player can be put next to him. That being said, this five-man unit can open up the floor and maximize his elite-level facilitation.

Floor spacing is essential in today's NBA, so Hield would like open the year as a starter. He has regularly been one of the top high-volume shooters in the league. Myles Turner is also someone who can step out beyond the arc at the center position.

If Hield and Turner are able to open up the floor, it creates opportunities for Brown and Toppin to be off-ball threats. We saw this season what kind of damage Brown can do when moving without the ball. As a highly athletic forward, Toppin and Haliburton are sure to be a successful combination in the pick-and-roll.

Poll : 0 votes