Indiana Pacers Depth Chart Updated: Starting 5 lineup explored with Bruce Brown on roster

The rebuilding Indiana Pacers have been busy this summer in free agency and trades and have acquired coveted targets in Bruce Brown and Obi Toppin. They signed Brown using cap room in free agency, offering him a lucrative contract worth $45 million for two years.

Meanwhile, the Pacers acquired Toppin from the New York Knicks via trade. They shipped two future second-round picks for Toppin's services. Meanwhile, Indiana has parted ways with a prominent rotation player like Chris Duarte, who has reportedly been traded to the Sacramento Kings.

Indiana was among the most exciting teams last season, with Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner leading their charge. Halliburton and Turner had career years, while Hield recorded his best 3-point shooting season.

Haliburton averaged 20.7 points and 10.4 rebounds, making his All-Star debut. Turner averaged 18.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, while Hield averaged 16.8 points, converting a career-high 288 3-pointers.

The Indiana Pacers have seemingly looked better with their new additions this offseason. Brown comes in with championship experience, while Toppin is another young and exciting piece waiting for his opportunity to thrive, which the Pacers can offer him. The team can make a run to the play-in tournament finish if coach Rick Carlisle gets the rotation and decisions right.

Indiana Pacers updated depth chart featuring Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown was the marquee addition for the Indiana Pacers this summer. Several contenders were out to get him, but the Pacers made the most of their cap room and signed him to a shorter but expensive deal. It was a win-win for both parties involved, with Brown securing the money and Indiana only tied to his contract for two years.

Brown is expected to be a significant part of their lineup. He was a sixth man with the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, but will likely grab a starting spot. Here's a look at how the Pacers could lineup this season, featuring Brown and other new additions.

PG - Tyrese Haliburton

Bench - TJ McConnell

No surprises here, All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, one of the franchise pillars, will be the starting point guard. Haliburton got an entire season under his belt as the primary ball handler and creator on a team, and he thrived, producing an All-Star season.

Veteran TJ McConnell and sophomore Andrew Nembhard will likely run point in Haliburton's absence. Bruce Brown's versatility also allows him to be the primary ball-handler, while Bennedict Mathurin can do the same.

SG - Buddy Hield

Bench - Andrew Nembhard, Ben Sheppard

Veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield is expected to keep his place as the starting shooting guard on the team. He recorded his best 3-point shooting season and was integral to the Indiana Pacers' offense last year. He struck a solid partnership with lead guard Tyrese Haliburton too.

Sophomore guard Andrew Nembhard will likely spot him off the bench, followed by rookie Ben Sheppard. Nembhard averaged 9.5 points and 4.5 assists last season, emerging as a reliable backup guard option. Sheppard was the 26th pick in the draft this year. Indiana could give him decent minutes in a backup role.

SF - Bruce Brown

Bench - Bennedict Mathurin, Jordan Nwora

Bruce Bown will likely start at the three for the Indiana Pacers. He is versatile and can interchange roles, adding more fluidity to Indiana's lineup. He's also their best perimeter defender and will likely be assigned the role of guarding the opposing team's best player.

Bennedict Mathurin will likely be the primary option to come off the bench for Brown. Mathurin also adds plenty of fluidity with his versatility. He could also come off the bench for Haliburton or Hield. Former Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora will be the third option at small forward.

PF - Obi Toppin

Bench - Jarace Walker, Aaron Nesmith

Obi Toppin could make the starting lineup in his debut season with the Indiana Pacers. Toppin has plenty of untapped potential. He was spotting All-Star Julius Randle in New York, which limited his playing time. After getting a shot at it, Toppin made the most of that opportunity. In the last seven games of last season, he averaged 18.6 points on 57/44/90 splits, playing 27.8 minutes per contest.

Rookie Jarace Walker will likely be the primary option at power forward behind Toppin. Walker is versatile like Toppin and could find minutes in the center position. Aaron Nesmith will likely be No. 3 in the pecking order at the four.

C - Myles Turner

Bench - Daniel Theirs, Jalen Smith, Isiah Stewart

Myles Turner will be an undisputed starter for the Indiana Pacers at the center position. He is their best interior defender. His 3-point shooting ability makes him ideal for the modern-day offense, which helped Indiana plenty last season. Turner also had a career year with Tyrese Haliburton as the primary facilitator.

Veteran Daniel Theis, Jalen Smith and Isiah Steward will back him up as the backup centers. As mentioned above, Jarace Walker is also an option for Carlisle to deploy at the five.

