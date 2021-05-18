Indiana Pacers Injury Report: Caris LeVert to miss play-in game vs Charlotte Hornets due to health and safety protocols

The Indiana Pacers' playoff hopes were dealt a huge blow on Tuesday prior to their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, as guard Caris LeVert has been sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols.

LeVert's absence was reported by Shams Charania of 'The Athletic' just over five hours before tip-off. The Pacers are hosting the Hornets in their NBA play-in tournament game in the hope of advancing to the 8th/9th-place decider on Thursday against either the Boston Celtics or Washington Wizards.

What effect will Caris LeVert's absence have on the Indiana Pacers?

Caris LeVert has been crucial to the Indiana Pacers since returning from injury

If there is any player who deserves a chance to compete in the playoffs this year, it is Caris LeVert.

Back in January, the 26-year-old was traded to the Indiana Pacers as part of the blockbuster move involving James Harden going to Brooklyn. However, the move potentially saved the shooting guard's life as, during his physical examination in Indiana, a cancerous mass was found on his kidney.

LeVert's recovery from cancer surgery and return to NBA action has been nothing short of astonishing and the Indiana Pacers will undoubtedly miss his offensive output on Tuesday. He returned to their lineup on the 13th of March against the Phoenix Suns and has played in every Pacers game since bar one.

Over those 35 fixtures, Caris LeVert has put up career-highs in points (20.7), rebounds (4.6) and steals (1.5). He is an exceptional two-way guard and has shot at over 44% from the field this year.

Considering that he is entering the NBA's covid-19 protocols, LeVert won't be available should the Indiana Pacers advance against Charlotte. Nor will he be available for the start of their first-round series - should they make it to the playoffs. That puts a major spanner in the works for Nate Bjorkgrem's side.

In the last ten games of the season, they ranked 3rd for points per game with 123.8. Therefore, although it shows that they have plenty of offensive outlets, LeVert was their leader in points and +/- during that time. He also averaged well above his season's stats of 4.9 assists by dishing out 7.6 per matchup.

Without him in the lineup, back-up point guard T.J. McConnell is likely to step in. The 29-year-old filled in for LeVert when he was sidelined against the Milwaukee Bucks last week.