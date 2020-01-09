Indiana Pacers News: Victor Oladipo return likely to be against the Chicago Bulls

Victor Oladipo expected to return soon from injury

Rumors of Victor Oladipo's return are simmering for quite a long time now. Finally, in an interview for Stadium, Oladipo told Shams Charania that he expects to debut his season on the 29th of January. He further explains how emotional of a moment it will be to return to court after nearly being out for one year.

An All-Star in the previous season, Victor Oladipo ruptured his quad tendon nearly a year ago against the Toronto Raptors. He has undergone a rigorous rehabilitation program to recover from this serious injury and has been practicing with the squad in the latest sessions.

The Indiana Pacers will welcome this news with open arms as they have dropped to the sixth place in the Eastern Conference amid the injury issues lately. They have Malcolm Brogdon sidelined with a back injury in the recent games, which has affected the team to a great extent.

Statistically speaking, Oladipo has a career average of 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.7 steals. He shoots 44.3% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the three-point line. However, his stats don't do enough justice to the overall impact he has on the game.

Once they both return from injury, the combination of Victor Oladipo and Malcolm Brogdon can turn the Pacers into real contenders this season.