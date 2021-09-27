Indiana Pacers Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Indiana Pacers find themselves in a tricky situation heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.

They were knocked out of the NBA play-in tournament last season, and they got swept in the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. They have six rookies on their current roster, and many players with just one or two years of experience. Moreover, they also signed a new coach, Rick Carlisle, in the offseason. So many would consider that their current situation could trigger a rebuild.

However, they have young stars like Domantas Sabonis, TJ McConnell, TJ Warren, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert. Last season ended the way it did because of injuries. But if their lineup remains healthy, the team could be back in the NBA playoffs, albeit with a low seed.

Turner and McConnell led the league last season in blocks per game and total steals, respectively. Meanwhile, Sabonis appeared in his second consecutive All-Star game.

On that note, here's a look at the Indiana Pacers' roster and key dates ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season:

Indiana Pacers' roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

The Indiana Pacers' roster is mostly young, but is a blend of rookies and experienced players.

Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert, Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon and TJ Warren are expected to be their starters in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, TJ Warren remains injured, so someone will likely take his spot in the starting lineup.

Here is the Indiana Pacers' roster for the 2021-22 NBA season:

Player Name: Position: Years in NBA: Domantas Sabonis Forward 5 T.J. Warren Forward 7 Myles Turner Center 6 T.J. McConnell Guard 6 Malcolm Brogdon Guard 5 Oshae Brissett Forward 2 Torrey Craig Forward 4 Nate Hinton Guard 1 Justin Holiday Forward 8 Jeremy Lamb Guard 9 Caris LeVert Guard 5 Kelan Martin Forward 2 Goga Bitadze Center 2 Edmond Sumner Guard 4 Isaiah Jackson Forward R Chris Duarte Guard R Keifer Sykes Guard R Terry Taylor Guard R DeJon Jarreau (Two-way) Guard R Duane Washington Jr. (Two-way) Guard R

The Indiana Pacers had JaKarr Sampson and Cassius Stanley on their roster, but they are currently not on the team. Sampson is a free agent, and will probably compete for a roster spot in the training camp, while recent reports suggest that Stanley is joining the Detroit Pistons.

The NBA rule allows teams to have a 15-man roster and two players on two-way contracts, so expect the Pacers' lineup to shake up after training camp. The Indiana Pacers will likely waive their non-guaranteed players to fulfill the criteria before the regular season kicks off.

Key dates for Indiana Pacers entering 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.

Season Opener: Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets (October 20th, 2021 - Wednesday, 7:00 PM ET).

The Indiana Pacers' season opener is against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Their home-opener is against the Miami Heat on October 23rd, 2021.

Indiana Pacers' preseason schedule and dates

The preseason is a great way for the Indiana fans to get a glimpse of how their team could fare next season. Many stars don't play in the preseason games, but as this Pacers squad is young, they might participate.

Here is the Indiana Pacers' preseason schedule:

Date and Time Match TV Tuesday, 10/5/21, 7:30 PM ET Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Bally Sports Indiana Friday, 10/8/21, 7:00 PM ET Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Bally Sports Indiana Wednesday, 10/13/21, 7:00 PM ET Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers Bally Sports Indiana Friday, 10/15/21, 7:00 PM ET Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Bally Sports Indiana

The Indiana Pacers face the Cleveland Cavaliers twice in their four-game preseason schedule, once home and once on the road. Their other two games are against the New York Knicks (on the road) and the Memphis Grizzlies (at home).

Their official TV schedule isn't out yet, but we predict that the Indiana Pacers' home broadcast channel, Bally Sports Indiana, will air all of their preseason games.

