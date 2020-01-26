Indiana Pacers Rumors: Pacers could trade TJ McConnell or Aaron Holiday, update on the future of Myles Turner and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors

26 Jan 2020, 01:27 IST SHARE

Myles Turner has been linked with a trade away from the Indiana Pacers

With half of the 2019-20 season played, the Indiana Pacers have been among the NBA's most impressive teams. Despite playing without the injured Victor Oladipo, the Pacers have remained competitive to post a 30-16 record, and Nate McMillan's team is well in the mix to secure homecourt advantage for the playoffs.

Nevertheless, despite Oladipo's impending return, there are still some doubts over Indiana's ability to hang with the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in the postseason, and it is possible that the Pacers will be active ahead of the February trade deadline. So, with the potential for plenty to happen, here we will take a look at all the latest Indiana rumors you need to know.

Also read: Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets: Match Preview and Predictions - 26th January 2020

#1 The Pacers may be open to trading TJ McConnell or Aaron Holiday

TJ McConnell is among the players that could exit the Pacers ahead of the trade deadline

Victor Oladipo's imminent return is an enormous boost for the Pacers, although the two-time All-Star will take minutes from either TJ McConnell and Aaron Holiday. Due to this, the Pacers are facing a backlog at the guard position, and Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report believes that the team may look to offload either McConnell or Holiday ahead of the deadline:

"With Victor Oladipo ready to make a return near the end of the month and Malcolm Brogdon one of the offseason's greatest acquisitions, more than one competing executive believes the Indiana Pacers will put one of their two backup point guards on the market: TJ McConnell or Aaron Holiday."

McConnell has played 44 times this season, averaging 6.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in 19.4 minutes per game. Meanwhile, Holiday has also made 44 appearances (18 starts), averaging 10.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 23.3 minutes per contest.

1 / 3 NEXT