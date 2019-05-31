Indiana Pacers Rumors: Pacers to trade Domantas Sabonis for Mike Conley? Tobias Harris a free agency target and more

The Indiana Pacers could make a number of changes this summer

The Indiana Pacers entered the season coming off an impressive 17/18 campaign, and following an excellent start, they looked to be among the contenders in the East. However, Victor Oladipo's season-ending injury in January halted the team's momentum, and the Pacers suffered a 4-0 first round exit to an underwhelming Celtics team.

The Pacers will pick themselves up and try again next season, although it is likely that there will be at least a few changes to the roster. So, ahead of the impending offseason, here are all the latest Indiana rumors you need to know.

Pacers could trade Domantas Sabonis for Mike Conley

The Pacers are believed to be interested in Mike Conley

Domantas Sabonis enjoyed an excellent year with the Pacers as he averaged career highs in points (14.1) and rebounds (9.3). Yet, there are doubts that he can co-exist with fellow big Myles Turner, and Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes believes that the Pacers will explore trading Sabonis for Mike Conley:

If the Pacers want to spend on an area of need, they could do so by making Sabonis the key piece in a trade for Mike Conley, who'll collect $67 million over the next two seasons once he inevitably picks up a $34.5 million early termination option for 2020-21.

Conley would add veteran savvy and top-end defense at the point while also taking the playmaking pressure off Victor Oladipo, who might need to ease into things upon returning from a ruptured quad next year.

Sabonis is a luxury in Indiana, but he'd become a vital piece for the rebuilding Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Conley could fill a void for the Pacers - if they're willing to pay him what he's due.

Conley has spent his entire career in Memphis, although the franchise is believed to be open to trading the veteran as they look to build around Ja Morant. During the 18/19 season, Conley averaged 21.1 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game.

