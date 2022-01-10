Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will travel to Boston to take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, as two Eastern Conference teams with postseason ambitions lock horns in this clash.

The Pacers find themselves 13th in the Eastern Conference standings after a horrific start to the season as their record currently reads 15-25. Despite possessing quality players like Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana have won only three of their last 10 games and have picked up only three victories out of 18 road games all season long. They find themselves four games behind the Celtics coming into this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Boston-based side are also having a tough campaign thus far, with many rumors of potential unrest between the players. Under rookie head coach Ime Udoka, the Celtics are seeded 10th in the East with a 19-21 record, having won only four of their last 10 games. They are 12-8 at home this season and will once again bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up with the goods against the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Malcolm Brogdon is questionable for this game

Indiana will be without the services of key players like Caris LeVert and Goga Bitadze as both have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Torrey Craig and Isaiah Jackson are questionable due to conditioning. Malcolm Brogdon is also questionable for this game due to an Achilles injury and TJ McConnell is a long-term absentee due to an injured wrist.

Player Status Reason Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Achilles TJ McConnell Out Wrist Caris LeVert Out Covid-19 Torrey Craig Questionable Conditioning Isaiah Jackson Questionable Conditioning Goga Bitadze Out Covid-19

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Coach Ime Udoka watches on against the New York Knicks

Unlike the Pacers, the Celtics have almost every player available to them for this matchup as only Payton Pritchard and Brodrick Thomas are missing, as the former has entered health and safety protocols while the latter is suffering from a back injury.

Player Status Reason Payton Pritchard Ourt Covid-19 Brodrick Thomas Out Back

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

Chris Duarte and Keifer Sykes will start as the guards for the Pacers in the absence of Caris LeVert. Justin Holiday and Domantas Sabonis will take care of the frontcourt. The center in this lineup will be Myles Turner.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers



RT TO SEND LANCE TO THE ALL-STAR GAME



16 PTS

14 AST (career-high)

6 REB

4 STL



@StephensonLance | #NBAAllStar make it happen, #PacersTwitter RT TO SEND LANCE TO THE ALL-STAR GAME16 PTS14 AST (career-high)6 REB4 STL make it happen, #PacersTwitter.RT TO SEND LANCE TO THE ALL-STAR GAME😈16 PTS14 AST (career-high)6 REB4 STL@StephensonLance | #NBAAllStar https://t.co/p7PkiwLsQU

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown are expected to man the backcourt for Boston while the forwards will be Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. The center in this lineup will be Robert Williams III.

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard: Chris Duarte, Shooting Guard: Keifer Sykes, Small Forward: Justin Holiday, Power Forward: Domantas Sabonis, Center: Myles Turner

Boston Celtics

Point Guard: Marcus Smart, Shooting Guard: Jaylen Brown, Small Forward: Jayson Tatum, Power Forward: Al Horford, Center: Robert Williams III

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Check Out: Complete NBA TV Schedule for 2021-22 Season

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Indiana Pacers Boston Celtics 1 votes so far