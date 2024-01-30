Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports for January 30 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Indiana Pacers visit the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at the TD Garden in Boston, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the fifth and final matchup of their season series, which is tied 2-2 each and is part of the NBA's five-game schedule.

The Pacers (27-20) are sixth in the East, have won three straight games and splitting their last ten games. They beat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-110 at home on Sunday. The Pacers boast the premier offensive rating in the league, with 121.6%, a net +2.0 rating (12th), and a defensive rating of 119.6 (20th).

The Celtics (36-11) are first in the West, winning seven of their previous ten games. They will play on the second night of their back-to-back after beating the New Orleans Pelicans 118-112 at home. They boast the best net rating with +9.6, including an offensive rating of 121.2 (second) and 111.6 defensive rating (third).

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics injury reports

The Pacers have been faced with injury woes throughout the season. They notably lost their All-Star guard, Tyrese Haliburton, due to a hamstring injury he sustained against the Celtics on Jan. 7.

Andrew Nembhard has dealt with knee and back woes, while Jalen Smith has faced setbacks due to his knee, back, and heel injuries. Haliburton, Nembhard, and Smith have missed 13 games.

The Celtics have missed Kristaps Porzingis in 13 games due to ankle, knee, eye, calf, and foot injuries. Meanwhile, veteran Al Horford has missed eight games due to neck, knee, and illness.

Indiana Pacers injuries for Jan. 30

The Pacers have listed four players on their injury report. C Myles Turner (back), PF Jalen Smith (back), SG Bennedict Mathurin (toe) and PG Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) are questionable.

Player Status Injury Myles Turner Questionable Back Jalen Smith Questionable Back Bennedict Mathurin Questionable Toe Tyrese Haliburton Questionable Hamstring

Boston Celtics injuries for Jan. 30

The Celtics have three players on their injury report. C Kristaps Porzingis (ankle), C Al Horford (injury management), and C Luke Kornet (hamstring) are game-time decisions.

Player Status Injury Kristaps Porzingis TBD / Game time decision Ankle Al Horford TBD / Game time decision Injury management Luke Kornet TBD / Game time decision Hamstring

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics

The Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics game will be nationally televised on TNT Network and broadcast locally on NBC Sports Boston. It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV for live-streaming, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial.

