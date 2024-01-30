Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | January 30, 2024

The Indiana Pacers will battle the Boston Celtics for the fifth and final time this season on Tuesday. Indiana won 133-131 in the last meeting between the two teams even without Tyrese Haliburton. The All-Star guard could be back to face the Pacers’ nemesis after missing the previous five games due to a hamstring injury.

The Celtics will continue a season-high six-game homestand when they take on the Pacers. Boston bounced back from back-to-back losses at TD Garden with a come-from-behind 118-112 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans less than 24 hours ago. Despite the quick turnaround, they will be ready to try and win the season series against Indiana.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pacers won their last three games even with Haliburton only watching from the sidelines. Pascal Siakam is showing why Indiana gave up much to acquire him from the Toronto Raptors. Indiana will be even more formidable once Siakam joins forces with the NBA’s assist leader this season.

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics preview, odds and betting tips

The Celtics will host the Pacers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts where they are 21-2, the best home record in the NBA. ABC will air the game on national TV starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Local networks such as NBC Sports Boston will also cover the same.

Moneyline: Pacers (+225) vs. Celtics (-275)

Spread: Pacers (+7.0) vs. Celtics (-7.0)

Total (O/U): Pacers (o241.5 -110) vs. Celtics (u241.5 -110)

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Game preview

Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton have played together just once since the Indiana Pacers acquired the former Raptors star. Despite the excitement surrounding them, they lost 118-115 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 19. Siakam has adjusted well to his role in Rick Carlisle’s system and is playing his best basketball of the season.

The duo of Siakam and Haliburton (if he’s available) will be more than capable of leading the Pacers past the Celtics.

Expand Tweet

The Boston Celtics’ sluggish start nearly undid them again for the second straight game. They couldn’t come back against the LA Clippers but managed to eke out a win versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Indiana has the best offensive rating in the NBA. And with Tyrese Haliburton expected to return, they could be humming again. The Celtics can’t afford another lethargic opening versus the Pacers’ fast-paced offense.

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups

If Indiana’s All-Star starter is cleared to play, he will open the game for the Pacers. If not, Rick Carlisle could ask Andrew Nembhard or TJ McConnell to start. Myles Turner did not play in the Pacers’ last game due to mid-back spasms. If he remains sidelined, Jalen Smith could take over his spot.

Buddy Hield, Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith are also likely to line up for tip-off.

The Boston Celtics sidelined Kristaps Porzingis on Monday, which was the front end of a back-to-back set. He is likely to resume his starting spot at center as the Celtics will likely give Al Horford a rest. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday are expected to start for Boston.

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Jayson Tatum has an over/under points prop of 29.5, which is higher than his season average of 26.8 PPG. Boston’s All-Star starter had 28 points 12 of which came in the fourth quarter in the win against the Pelicans. He could have another big scoring night against Indiana’s bottom-five defense.

The over/under points prop for Pascal Siakam is 18.5 which is lower than his regular season average of 22.1 PPG. Boston’s defense is tough to crack but scoring over 18 points should be something the former Raptor can do.

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Prediction

The Boston Celtics won 155-104 against the Indiana Pacers in their first encounter at TD Garden. Boston, however, will be playing the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday so a dominant win is unlikely. The Celtics could win the season series but allow the Pacers to cover the spread.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!