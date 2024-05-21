Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Preview & Prediction - May 21, 2024 | Game 1, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Indiana Pacers will face the Boston Celtics in the opening game of the Eastern Conference finals series on Tuesday at the TD Garden in Boston. The tipoff for the game is set for 8:00 p.m. E.T.

The sixth-seed Pacers defeated the second-seed New York Knicks in Game 7 on Sunday to advance to the conference finals. Tyrese Haliburton led the team's winning charge, registering 26 points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block.

Meanwhile, the top-seed Celtics clinched a series victory against the fourth-seed Cleveland Cavaliers in five games of their conference semifinal matchup. Jayson Tatum led the team to victory in Game 5 of the best-of-seven series with 25 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and four steals.

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Game 1: Preview, Betting Tips, and Prediction

The Pacers-Celtics Game 1 will be nationally televised on ESPN. The game can also be streamed live on Sling and via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pacers (+341) vs Celtics (-455)

Spread: Pacers (+9.5) vs Celtics (-9.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o221.5) / -110 (u221.5)

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Game 1: Preview

The Boston Celtics secured a 3-2 record against the Indiana Pacers in the five times they faced each other in the regular-season series. The Celtics won both games on their home court and one game on the road against the Pacers in the season. Boston will have home-court advantage in the series ahead of Game 1 on Tuesday.

The Celtics are well rested as they head to the game coming off a six-day break, while the Pacers only had one day of rest after defeating the Knicks on Sunday.

The Pacers have Bennedict Mathurin out for the season on their injury report ahead of the upcoming game. Meanwhile, Xavier Tillman is listed as questionable for the game, while Kristaps Porzingis will be out.

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Game 1: Starting Lineups

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle is expected to deploy a starting lineup of Tyrese Haliburton (PG), Andrew Nembhard (SG), Aaron Nesmith (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF) and Myles Turner (C).

On the other hand, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla will likely use a starting lineup of Jrue Holiday (PG), Derrick White (SG), Jaylen Brown (SF), Jayson Tatum (PF) and Al Horford (C).

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Game 1: Betting Tips

Jayson Tatum is expected to have more than 15.5 points and rebounds in the upcoming game. Tatum averaged 16.8 points and rebounds in four regular-season games versus the Pacers, clearing the 15.5 line three times. The Celtics forward also averaged 16.6 points and 6.1 assists versus the Cavaliers, and he cleared the line in four of the five conference semifinal games.

Tyrese Haliburton is favored to score under 32.5 points, rebounds and assists. The Pacers guard averaged 30.1 points, rebounds, and assists against the Celtics in the regular season and has only cleared the line once in the four games he played against the team.

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Game 1: Prediction

The top-seed Celtics have been dominating throughout the season and are highly favored to secure the first win of the Eastern Conference final series on their home court on Tuesday.