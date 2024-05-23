Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Top 10 player props available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2 (May 23)

The Boston Celtics host the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference finals in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Celtics won Game 1 133-128 in overtime after some late-game heroics from Jaylen Brown in regulation took the game there. Boston eventually prevailed to win the all-important first game.

Boston reached the conference finals after defeating the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in five games each in the first and second round, respectively. Indiana, meanwhile, defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round in six games before beating the New York Knicks in seven games.

With a pivotal game coming up, here’s a look at 10 props available for Game 2 of Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics’ Eastern Conference finals.

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Top 10 Game 1 player props

#10 Jaylen Brown over 26 points (-128, via FanDuel)

After a solid Game 1, where he played a crucial role in Boston’s win, expect Brown to be full of confidence on Thursday and drop more than 26 points.

#9 Tyrese Haliburton under 1.5 steals (-194, via FanDuel)

Haliburton had three steals in Game 1. He averages 1.3 steals in the current postseason; so, after recording three steals on Tuesday, expect the law of averages to catch up and Tyrese Haliburton to have less than 1.5 steals.

#8 Jayson Tatum under 5.5 assists (-111, via Caesars Sportsbook)

Tatum averages 5.6 assists in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. This is a good prop to bet against.

#7 T.J. McConnell over 9.5 points (-133, via Caesars Sportsbook)

T.J. McConnell averages 10.9 points in 14 games in the 2024 postseason. He's a key part of Indiana’s bench unit and scored 13 points in Game 1. Expect McConnell to score more than 9.5 points on Thursday.

#6 Derrick White over 15.5 points (-115, via DraftKings)

While Derrick White might not get the kind of recognition he deserves, he is a key part of the Celtics’ backcourt. He averages 17.9 points in the 2024 NBA Playoffs and had 15 points on Tuesday. White shot just 38.5% in Game 1, which should improve in Game 2. He should score over 15.5 points.

#5 Aaron Nesmith over 1.5 3-pointers made (-115, via DraftKings)

Despite a poor shooting game from beyond the arc (1 of 5) on Tuesday, Nesmith had 14 points. He averaged 1.9 3s made in the regular season and averages 1.4 3s in the current playoffs. Oddsmakers favor Nesmith to have a better shooting night and have over 1.5 3-pointers.

#4 Pascal Siakam over 20.5 points (-108, via Caesars Sportsbook)

Siakam averages 21.3 points in the current postseason. He scored 24 points in Game 1 and is expected to maintain a similar level of production on Thursday as well.

#3 Jayson Tatum over 30.5 points (-105, via BetMGM)

While Jayson Tatum averages just 25.4 points in the current postseason, he had 36 points on Tuesday. This series is expected to be high scoring, thus, Tatum should continue his scoring form into Game 2 as well.

#2 Tyrese Haliburton over 31.5 total points, rebounds and assists (-113, via FanDuel)

Haliburton had 38 total points, rebounds and assists in Game 1. Even if there’s a slight drop in his production on Thursday, he should reach the 31.5-point mark.

#1 Jrue Holiday over 1.5 steals and blocks (-179, via Caesars Sportsbook)

Jrue Holiday is one of the best defensive guards in the league. If he cannot have enough steals, he will make up for it with blocks. Holiday averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks in 11 games in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Expect Holiday to go over the 1.5-point mark on Thursday.