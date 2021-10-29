Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The undermanned Indiana Pacers will head to the Barclays Center for a date with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Already without T.J. Warren, Rick Carlisle’s team will be hard-pressed to get another win without two more regulars in his lineup. The coach will have to squeeze more out of his remaining troops to pull off an upset.
Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have been relatively healthy, but have been off to a shaky start. They’ve been playing in good spurts of basketball, but have not put together a complete game. Their loss to the physical and scrappy Miami Heat team stung, but a ton of positives could be taken from the said loss.
Kevin Durant is still at his impeccable best while Joe Harris is showing signs of regaining his shooting touch. If James Harden brings more production, they’ll be in business against most teams.
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
The last game against the Toronto Raptors was costly for the Indiana Pacers. They lost both Malcolm Brogdon and Isaiah Jackson to injuries during that game. They will be out for the game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Caris LeVert is listed as questionable. He will be a huge asset to Rick Carlisle if he gets the clearance to play. T.J. Warren doesn’t have a timetable yet for his return.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
Nic Claxton was a late scratch in the game against the Miami Heat and has been listed as questionable in the game against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets’ All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is indefinitely out. Irving’s presence could have been a major difference in the Nets’ uneven campaign.
Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets:
Predicted Lineups
Indiana Pacers
Without Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert still questionable, the Indiana Pacers could start Brad Wanamaker at point guard. Rookie sensation Chris Duarte could slide to the shooting guard position.
The rest of the starting five should be the same. Justin Holiday will play small forward alongside Domantas Sabonis as power forward.
Defensive ace Myles Turner will resume his duties in the slot for the Indiana Pacers.
Brooklyn Nets
Steve Nash’s regulars should get their start yet again. The beleaguered James Harden controls the Brooklyn Nets’ tempo and play. He will be flanked by Joe Harris in the shooting guard position.
Bruce Brown should carry on with the small forward role. Kevin Durant handles power forward duties for the Nets. At center will be Blake Griffin, who will help space the floor with his jumpers.
Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets:
Predicted Starting 5s
Indiana Pacers
Point Guard - Brad Wanamaker | Shooting Guard - Chris Duarte | Small Forward - Justin Holiday | Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis | Center - Myles Turner
Brooklyn Nets
Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Joe Harris | Small Forward - Bruce Brown | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin