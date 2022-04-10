×
Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Kevin Durant in action during the Nets vs Pacers game
Modified Apr 10, 2022 09:32 PM IST
Preview

The Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets will lock horns in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game at the Barclays Center on Sunday.

The Pacers have lost their last nine games, losing 133-120 to the Philadelphia 76ers in their last outing. Indiana trailed by 14 points in the first quarter and never recovered. Oshae Brissett scored 20 points, while Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and nine assists on 7-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Nets are on a three-game winning streak, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-107 win in their last outing. Kevin Durant led the way with 36 points, while the other Nets starters also scored in double-digits.

In the process, Brooklyn have now climbed to seventh in the standings. A win on Sunday will lock their position as the seventh seed and give them homecourt advantage in their first play-in game.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Pacers have listed seven players in their injury report for this game. Jalen Smith and Goga Bitadze are day-to-day, while Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Myles Turner, TJ Warren and Ricky Rubio have been ruled out.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason

Goga Bitadze

Day-to-day

Foot injury 

Jalen Smith

Day-to-day

Groin injury

Malcolm Brogdon

Out

Back injury 

Chris Duarte 

Out 

Toe injury  

Myles Turner

Out 

Foor injury 

Ricky Rubio 

Out 

Knee injury

TJ Warren

Out 

Knee injury

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Nets have listed Seth Curry as probable, while Goran Dragic, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris have been ruled out.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason

Seth Curry

Probable

Ankle soreness

Goran Dragic

Out 

Health and safety protocols 

Joe Harris

Out

Ankle surgery 

Ben Simmons

Out 

Back injury 

Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets: Betting Odds & Spreads - April 10th, 2022

Team

Record

Money line 

Total points (Over and Under)

Point spread

Indiana Pacers

25-56

+900

Over 241 (-110)

+16.5 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets

43-38

-1779

Under 241 (-110)

-16.5 (-110)

The Nets are favored to beat the Pacers due to their better form than the latter. Brooklyn is on a three-game winning streak, and they need to win this clash to confirm their place as the seventh seed in the play-in tournament.

Odds sourced from Action Network.

Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets: Betting Tips

Indiana Pacers

  1. The Pacers' totals have gone OVER in their last five games.
  2. Indiana is 19-21-1 against the spread at home.
  3. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 16.8 points and 10 assists per game in his last 10 outings.

Click here to place a bet BetMGM on Tyrese Haliburton bagging a double-double against the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets

  1. The Nets' totals have gone UNDER in their last five games.
  2. Brooklyn is 10-30 against the spread at home.

Click here to place a bet on BetMGM on Kevin Durant scoring over 35 points against the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers will likely deploy the same starting lineup from their last game. Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield should start as the two guards, while TJ McConnell, Oshae Brissett and Isaiah Jackson complete the starting five.

Terry Taylor, Duane Washington Jr. and Lance Stephenson could come off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets could play their regular starting five featuring Seth Curry and Kyrie Irving in the backcourt. Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond should feature in the frontcourt.

Patty Mills, Kessler Edwards and Nicolas Claxton will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

  1. The Nets are on a three-game winning streak.
  2. The Pacers have lost their last nine games.
  3. Brooklyn is fighting to lock their place in the East as the seventh seed.

Click here to place a bet on BetMGM on the outcome of this game.

Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard: Tyrese Haliburton; Shooting Guard: Buddy Hield; Small Forward: TJ McConnell; Power Forward: Oshae Brissett; Center: Isaiah Jackson.

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard: Kyrie Irving; Shooting Guard: Seth Curry; Small Forward: Bruce Brown; Power Forward: Kevin Durant; Center: Andre Drummond.

