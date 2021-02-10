Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s – February 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Brooklyn Nets in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game.

The defensive fragile Indiana Pacers are taking on one of the best offensive sides in the competition at the moment. However, the Brooklyn Nets have struggled in recent games, especially in the absence of Kevin Durant who was taken off twice against the Toronto Raptors owing to the league's safety and health protocols.

Meanwhile. the Brooklyn Nets have multiple players missing and will be looking at the likes of James Harden and Kyrie Irving to help end their losing streak.

▫️ Kyrie and James lead the team in scoring@BeyondMeat pic.twitter.com/z3CULNRww2 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 10, 2021

Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Updates

Indiana Pacers

Sabonis and Brogdon has been in decent scoring form for the Indiana Pacers.

The Indiana Pacers were part of the four-way deal that saw James Harden move to the Brooklyn Nets and guard Caris LeVert to the Pacers.

However, Caris LeVert is still undergoing recovery and is doubtful for the Brooklyn Nets game. Apart from him, the Indiana Pacers are also awaiting the return of TJ Warren but have all their other stars available for this match.

The Indiana Pacers have been impressive at both ends of the court despite their three-game losing streak. They will look to take the fight to a Durant-less Brooklyn Nets that have struggled to outscore opponent teams in recent games.

Brooklyn Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie, Nicolas Claxton and Iman Shumpert are the long-term absentees for the Brooklyn Nets. However, the one player they have missed the most is Kevin Durant.

Durant has produced incredible numbers for the Brooklyn Nets so far but has been unlucky with the number of games he has been forced to miss.

The Brooklyn Nets have the third-best offence in the NBA but the third-worst offence in the competition. They have largely relied on their prolific scorers to occupy the third position in the Eastern Conference. However, that has proved all the more difficult in the absence of Kevin Durant.

Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have almost all their key players available, apart from the ones mentioned above.

They will, in all probability, stick with the same starting 5 they had the last time around, with All-Star Domantas Sabonis likely to pair up with Justin Holiday at the forward position.

Domantas Sabonis 33 Pts 3 Threes 12 Rebs 6 Asts Highlights vs Milwaukee ... https://t.co/VAQx4x1gRj @YouTube — R.SACO (@RyoRyo719) February 4, 2021

Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb have also proved to be a decent guard pairing, with Myles Turner starting at the center position.

The Indiana Pacers have done well so far, and they will be further strengthened with the return of TJ Warren and Caris LeVert.

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving and James Harden will look to lead the Brooklyn Nets to victory.

The Brooklyn Nets have struggled in the absence of Kevin Durant. They will hope that Irving and Harden can lead the side to their first victory in four NBA matches.

Jeff Green and Joe Harris should start at the forward positions, and DeAndre Jordan could take up the center spot again.

The Indiana Pacers have done well at both ends of the court. But the Brooklyn Nets’ defense has been a cause of concern, something they are rumored to be looking at with the impending NBA trade deadline coming up in March 2021.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Jeremy Lamb, F Justin Holiday, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G James Harden, F Joe Harris, F Jeff Green, C DeAndre Jordan.