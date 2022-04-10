Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - April 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night in Brooklyn as this is a matchup between two teams trending in the opposite direction.

The Pacers have had an awful campaign as the team is headed into a full-blown rebuild and their results have not suggested otherwise. They are headed into this game on a nine-game losing streak and will be wary of the firepower that the Nets possess. It has been a difficult season in Indiana, with star players such as Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert being traded, Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon on the trading block.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets, after early-season success, have fallen from the summit of the Eastern Conference standings with a lot of uncertainty surrounding the franchise as Kevin Durant has only recently returned from a knee injury and Kyrie Irving is only now being cleared to be available for home games while Ben Simmons is yet to make his debut for the Nets. However, things seem to have fallen in place just in time for the postseason.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, April 10th; 3:30 PM ET (Monday, April 11th; 1 AM).

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Indiana Pacers Preview

Lance Stephenson of the Indiana Pacers.

It has been a tough campaign for the Indiana Pacers as they have won only 25 games all season long and lost a whopping 56 games. They have won just one of their last 10 games and have picked up only nine wins on the road this season from 40 games.

The team is heading into a rebuild with the likes of Brogdon and Turner being made available for trade as the franchise is going young and will want compensation in return with young players and draft picks on their minds, with Tyrese Haliburton seemingly being the player they want to build around for the future after acquiring him from the Sacramento Kings.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - TJ McConnell; G - Tyrese Haliburton; F - Buddy Hield; F - Oshae Brissett; C - Isaiah Jackson

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is available for home games from now on

The Brooklyn Nets have faced enormous criticism this season due to Kyrie Irving's stance against the COVID-19 vaccine. This isn't healthy for a team with championship aspirations, as Irving could not play the Nets' home games. However, that saga seems to be behind them as Irving is cleared to play home games from now on.

Their performances also took a dive a couple of months ago due to Durant's injury-induced absence. Since being at the summit of the Eastern Conference standings, the Nets are now the eighth seed in the east with a 39-35 record. Their roster has been plagued with injuries and COVID-19 to key players throughout the season.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving| G - Seth Curry | F - Bruce Brown | F - Kevin Durant | C - Andre Drummond.

Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds and Spreads - April 10th, 2022

Teams Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Spread Indiana Pacers 25-56 +850 Over 234.5 +15.5 Brooklyn Nets 43-38 - 1500 Under 234.5 -15.5

The Nets are deemed favorites for this game because of Kevin Durant's exploits this season along with the availability of Kyrie Irving for home games. With championship aspirations, the team is yet to click together, but they have the offensive firepower to blow teams out.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Indiana Pacers Betting Tips

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 19.1 PPG this season. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 15.3 PPG this season. The Pacers have won 1 of their last 10 games.

Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Kevin Durant is averaging 30.1 PPG this season for the Nets. Seth Curry is averaging 15 PPG this season. Kyrie Irving is available for home games.

Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets Game Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets have too much firepower coming into this game to not come away with a win, especially after the news of Kyrie Irving being available for home games from now on.

Where to watch the Pacers vs Nets game?

You can catch the action between the Pacers and the Nets via the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on national TV - ESPN. You can also watch the game on local TV - Yes, and BSIN.

