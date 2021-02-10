Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - February 10, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After back-to-back road losses, the Brooklyn Nets will return to the Barclays Center to host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

The Nets will be looking forward to playing on their homecourt again, as they have been significantly better while playing in Brooklyn this season. They are 10-5 in the Barclays Center and are below .500 at 4-6 on the road.

The Nets and the Pacers will be desperately seeking a win as both teams are currently on three-game losing streaks.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 10th, 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, February 11th, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Advertisement

James Harden #13 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets suffered another loss on Tuesday night and are now 3-4 when Kevin Durant is not playing, not including the game they lost on Friday night when the 32-year-old was pulled early for COVID-19 concerns.

Durant's value to the Nets this season cannot be overstated. The two-time finals MVP is leading the team in nearly every major statistical category. He is averaging 29.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Sadly for the Brooklyn Nets, Durant still will not be cleared to play until Friday, making him unavailable for the game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

If the Nets are to bounce back and earn a win after losing three straight games, they will need to stay locked in through all four quarters. In their loss on Tuesday night, the Nets allowed the Pistons to have their best scoring quarter of the year, making 16 of their 24 attempts to score 38 points in a 12-minute period.

Key Player - James Harden

Advertisement

James Harden will need to return to his old Houston Rockets form against the Indiana Pacers.

Since coming to the Brooklyn Nets, Harden has taken on the role of a playmaker. He leads the league in assists with 11.2 assists and takes seven fewer shots per game than he did while he was with the Rockets.

James Harden currently has 11 assist for the Nets in a game vs the Pistons.



He has recorded 10+ assists in 6 straight games, the longest streak by a Nets player since Jason Kidd in 2002. pic.twitter.com/k7lIXxTtCh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 10, 2021

In the last two games without Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets have scored over 10 points fewer than their season average of 121.5.

James Harden will need to remind the world that he is still a three-time scoring champion by having a big night against the Indiana Pacers.

Brooklyn Nets' Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G James Harden, F Joe Harris, F Jeff Green, C DeAndre Jordan

Indiana Pacers Preview

Advertisement

Justin Holiday #8 of the Indiana Pacers high fives Domantas Sabonis #11

The Indiana Pacers were one of the sides involved in the four-team blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the season. The Pacers received Nets guard Caris LeVert in return for sending their All-Star player, Victor Oladipo, to the Houston Rockets.

Many were hoping that LeVert would be ready to make his return to the court against his old team on Thursday night, but he is still recovering from kidney surgery after doctors found signs of cancer during his physical. Although he has not been cleared to play, sources claim that LeVert has made huge strides during his recovery process.

The rest of the Indiana Pacers seem to be taking strides backward. They have lost three consecutive games and are now sitting at .500 for the year with a 12-12 record.

In the Pacers' most recent loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday afternoon, they were unable to slow down Donovan Mitchell's fast-paced play. Mitchell finished with one rebound shy of a triple-double, with a stat line of 27 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

The lack of perimeter defense that the Indiana Pacers displayed against the Jazz will be concerning as they prepare to take on the offensive juggernauts of Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Advertisement

Domantas Sabonis is the key player for the Indiana Pacers. The 24-year-old guard is likely going to make his second All-Star game in back-to-back seasons. He is averaging 21.1 points, 12 rebounds, and 5.7 assists through the first 24 games of the season.

The only other players to produce a stat line of 20-12-5 before turning 25 are Oscar Robertson and Giannis Antetokounmpo, via Basketball-Reference:

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 21.1 PPG, 12.0 RPG, and 5.7 APG



The only other players to have 20-12-5 before turning 25-yo are Oscar and Giannis https://t.co/7NPrL2MVEw pic.twitter.com/D8ESbDI9dv — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) February 3, 2021

Sabonis will need to dominate the paint and put up his typical season averages if the Indiana Pacers are to defeat the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Indiana Pacers' Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Jeremy Lamb, F Justin Holiday, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner

Pacers vs. Nets Match Prediction

With both teams seemingly having no momentum coming into the game on Wednesday night, the outcome will be decided by who wins their individual matchups. The Brooklyn Nets have the edge in that category, especially in the backcourt.

James Harden will likely put up a strong stat line and carry his team to a victory, making the Nets just the sixth team to reach 15 wins on the season.

According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Brooklyn Nets have a 68.4% chance of beating the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Where to watch Pacers vs Nets

Local coverage of the game will be available on YES Network and Fox Sports Indiana. You can also live-stream the same via the NBA League Pass.