Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - October 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will be under immense pressure to win when they take on the Indiana Pacers in an NBA 2021-22 game at the Barclays Center on Friday night.

The Brooklyn Nets lost their most recent game against the Miami Heat 93-106, in a game that saw Durant's co-stars unable to match his effort on the night. The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, succumbed to a 118-100 loss to fellow Eastern Conference side, the Toronto Raptors.

Match Details

Fixture - Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Friday, October 29th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, October 30th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - Barclays Center, Brooklyn.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers were thoroughly outplayed by the 2019 NBA champions Toronto Raptors. Nick Nurse's side wreaked havoc on Malcolm Brogdon and co., with their three-point shooting. The Pacers' perimeter defense was awful, so head coach Rick Carlisle has a long way to go before he converts the team into contenders.

Domantas Sabonis' performance was another talking point, as the European big ended the game with a paltry stat-line of nine points, eight rebounds and three assists. The Pacers' bench has been underperforming as well, so the franchise will have to get its act together soon if they are to qualify for the playoffs.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards

Domantas Sabonis has averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds this season, and is on course to notch up another All-Star selection. He will be disappointed with his performance against the Raptors, and could get his confidence back against a poor Brooklyn Nets interior defense on Friday night.

Sabonis excels in the paint, and has established himself as one of the best rebounders in the league lately. In all likelihood, Sabonis could end the game against the Nets with a double-double.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Brad Wanamaker; G - Chris Duarte; F - Justin Holiday; F - Domantas Sabonis; C - Myles Turner.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets struggled against a gritty Miami Heat defense in their last game. Moreover, James Harden's form has been a major concern for Steve Nash this season. The team is already dealing with the Kyrie Irving vaccination situation, so if Harden doesn't end up hitting top gear soon, it could be a long season for the Nets.

The Nets were also found wanting on the glass in the game against the Heat, so their fans won't be happy with the sub=standard effort the contenders have put at the rebounding front so far. However, against the Pacers, the Nets stand a chance to get back on the winning track.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets

As things stand, it looks like Kevin Durant will have to play at an MVP level for the Brooklyn Nets to make a deep postseason run this season.

He has probably been the only positive for the franchise so far, and is averaging a brilliant 29.8 points, ten rebounds and fice assists per game. He is shooting at 54% from the field and 36% from downtown, and has been a one-man offense for the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant will be coming up against favorable matchups in the game against the Indiana Pacers, and should be able to dominate the proceedings against them.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Joe Harris | F - Kevin Durant | F - Bruce Brown Jr. | C - Blake Griffin.

Pacers vs Nets Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers have just one win to show for, and have looked one of the weakest sides in the Eastern Conference thus far. The Brooklyn Nets, meanwhile, have the tools at the offensive side of the ball to take care of proceedings against them ,and should be able to conjure up a win on Friday night.

Where to watch Pacers vs Nets?

Live coverage will be available on Bally Sports Indiana and YES Network. The Pacers vs Nets game can be streamed live on NBA League Pass as well.

