Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - January 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After overcoming the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers will face their Eastern Conference rivals once again on Friday. The two sides have opposite records to one another, with the 116-106 Pacers victory bringing them up to 11-7 and 3rd place in the East.

The Charlotte Hornets are in a tough patch of form after losing 6 of their last 7 encounters with their schedule not getting any easier over the next 10 days with matchups against the 76ers, Bucks and Jazz incoming.

For Indiana, the season outlook appears much more positive as they continue to defy their critics with strong scoring promise from Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon. The trade of Victor Oladipo, although not evident yet, could prove difficult in the long-run with Caris LaVert sidelined. However, for now, the Pacers are looking like serious contenders for home court advantage come the postseason.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, January 29th, 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Indiana Pacers Preview

Indiana Pacers star Domantas Sabonis

After a shaky 0-3 preseason start, the Indiana Pacers are proving doubters wrong by firmly establishing themselves among the Eastern Conference's best. Within the first five games, the Pacers had a 4-1 record and have even thrived through the loss of Victor Oladipo.

In the shooting guard's absence, Jeremy Lamb has stepped up significantly to aid Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis' offensive output. An offense which currently sits 9th in the league and has powered the Pacers up to third in the conference with an 11-7 record against their repeat fixture over the Charlotte Hornets.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis is having an inspired season and is one of the main reasons the Indiana Pacers sit where they are. The power forward is a serious contender for his second All-Star selection and, after a quarter of the season's games, is averaging more points and assists than last year.

Domantas Sabonis had 22 pts, 11 rebs & 10 ast tonight on 9-10 shooting in a win vs Charlotte.



He is the 5th player in NBA history to record a 20-pt triple-double and 90% FG pct in a game, joining Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green, Wilt Chamberlain (2x) and Bo Outlaw h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/0MA79QnoGX — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 28, 2021

On Wednesday, Sabonis powered through knee soreness to grab a triple-double over the Hornets, stating that he doesn't like missing out in his postgame comments. It is this sense of leadership and responsibility the Indiana Pacers will need going forward in the aftermath of the Oladipo trade.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Jeremy Lamb, F Justin Holiday, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball

As mentioned, the Charlotte Hornets have thrown away their positive start to the season, having once had a 6-5 record. On Wednesday, Indiana were devoted to smothering Gordon Hayward's effect on the game and will likely to the same to the forward on Friday.

The Hornets will have to create a solution beyond relying on additional scorers to overcome Hayward's targeting. The problem, however, for Charlotte has been their lack of reliable depth. Biyombo and Monk were given only 23 minutes between them against the Pacers, the latter of which scoring 7 points to make up for Biyombo's zero.

Key Player - Gordon Hayward

The Charlotte Hornets marquee offseason signing, Gordon Hayward, is paying his franchise back for the faith put in the small forward. Hayward is having a career-high year and is well on his way to being selected for the All-Star game, eclipsing his previous All-Star season in points, steals and shooting percentage.

Hayward is currently shooting at over 50% from the field and at 42.7% from beyond the arc. Despite the Hornets 7-11 record, Hayward has proved that he still has plenty to provide after the events that unfolded in Boston limiting the 30 year-old's impact at the franchise.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G Devonte' Graham, G Terry Rozier, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Cody Zeller

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets Match Prediction

With the Charlotte Hornets current form, combined with Indiana's superior scoring choices, it's difficult to see past another Pacers win in this matchup. Given each side's offensive averages thus far, a similar result to that of Wednesday night's is expected.

Where to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets matchup

For fans watching in America, you can catch the game locally on Fox Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Southeast.

Those watching outside the US or unable to reach these channels can stream the game live with an NBA League Pass.