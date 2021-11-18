Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - November 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center on Friday. Indiana’s goal to end their two-game losing slump is not going to get any easier against the red-hot Hornets.

Already missing T.J. Warren since last season, the Indiana Pacers have also sidelined rookie sensation Chris Duarte in their back-to-back losses. The current losing streak is evident in how sorely the team is lacking in offensive options. Their offense was inept in the fourth quarter in their losing skid. They have to fix their issue for a chance of winning against the electrifying Charlotte Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets uncorked a 24-0 run in the third quarter to open their season with a thrilling win over the Indiana Pacers. They will meet again more than two weeks later on Friday for what could be another back-and-forth battle.

James Borrego’s team, after slumping to five consecutive losses, has strung up a four-game winning run and gained its footing. In their last game against the Washington Wizards, the Charlotte Hornets showcased their depth. Led by Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges, six Hornets players finished in double-figures to beat the East-leading Wizards. Charlotte will need to bring the same depth and versatility to extend the Indiana Pacers’ losing streak.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Friday, November 19th; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, November 20th; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers have been awful in the fourth quarter in their last two losses [Photo: SPIN.ph]

The Indiana Pacers' woeful offense was highlighted, especially in the fourth quarter of their back-to-back losses. They were outscored 26-47 in the last quarter by the New York Knicks and, horror of horrors, the Detroit Pistons. Indiana is 20th in the NBA in points scored per contest with an average of 106.3 PPG. That average has plummeted to 86.5 PPG in their last two games.

The Indiana Pacers are also a middle-of-the-pack defensive team, which puts the onus on the offense to carry the fight. They have legitimately good scorers in Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert and Myles Turner. Even without Chris Duarte, they should be much better than what they have shown recently.

The Indiana Pacers will need to bring their A-game to have a chance of beating the Charlotte Hornets.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis has been sneakily impressive for the Indiana Pacers the past few years, including this season. He is averaging 18.5 PPG and a team-high 11.5 rebounds. His eFG% of 61.2% is head by miles from anyone who has played at least 5 games for the team. In addition to the impressive numbers, he gives coach Rick Carlisle the versatility to vary the team’s lineups.

Pacers Nation @PacersNationCP Domantas Sabonis scores even with 4 defenders surrounding him 😎



Domantas Sabonis scores even with 4 defenders surrounding him 😎https://t.co/YMX1yomOL9

The two-time All-Star is best known as Myles Turner’s partner in the Indiana Pacers’ two-big combo frontline. Sabonis’ touch, passing and range make the Pacers quite difficult to game plan against. The Lithuanian-American is expected to be at the forefront of Indiana’s attack against the Charlotte Hornets.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon | G - Caris LeVert | F - Kelan Martin F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets have beaten the top-ranked teams of both conferences in their last two games [Photo: Sporting News]

The Charlotte Hornets have become giant slayers in their wins against the mighty Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards. After a five-game losing streak, they seemed to have rediscovered their mojo. The young core of the team also showed their maturity and resilience in back-to-back wins against highly-rated opponents.

Charlotte’s impressive form of late could be connected to Terry Rozier finding his legs and getting his rhythm back. He was the Charlotte Hornets’ leading scorer last year and is a proven big-time player. Although he’s no longer the team's top scorer, he brings added value to the team with his playmaking, scoring and aggressiveness.

Head coach James Borrego has moved Kelly Oubre Jr. to the bench with Rozier’s return. There has been no drop in energy and hustle every time Oubre Jr. replaces one of the starters on the floor for the Charlotte Hornets. With LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges playing great, they’ll be tough to beat on their home floor.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

The LaMelo Ball effect is very evident in how the Charlotte Hornets play. They run the floor hard, knowing one of Ball’s quick and often no-look passes will give them prime opportunities to score. He dished out a career-high 14 assists against the Wizards to help the team win.

LaMelo Ball is second on the team in scoring but leads it in rebounding, assists and steals. His three-ball percentage has also surged from 35.2% last season to 38.7% this campaign. He’s now much tougher to cover than last year with improvements in his shooting.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mason Plumlee

Pacers vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers are only 2-8 on the road this season and will be facing a sizzling hot Charlotte Hornets team that is firing on all cylinders. The Charlotte Hornets are 5-2 on their home floor and, after struggling to find a rhythm, have seemingly regained their groove.

If they maintain their current form, the Charlotte Hornets could add another W to their record at the expense of the Indiana Pacers.

Where to watch the Pacers vs Hornets game

Bally Sports Charlotte and Bally Sports Indiana will provide live coverage of the game between the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets. Live streaming of the same matchup happens on NBA League Pass.

