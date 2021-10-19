Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - October 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will open their 2021-22 NBA campaign against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday. The two playoff contenders last met in the play-in tournament, where the Pacers eliminated the Hornets. It will be exciting to see how much both teams have improved after a full training camp and preseason.

The Indiana Pacers are in a curious case of either missing the playoffs or making it to the postseason. But they have not won a single postseason game in the last seven years. New coach Rick Carlisle, who is one of the best in the business, could be key in turning the franchise’s middling fortunes around.

Meanwhile, James Borrego’s Charlotte Hornets are pinning their hopes on a young core led by the electric LaMelo Ball. With Ball’s emergence as a difference-maker and the development of other young guys, the Hornets could end their five-year playoff drought this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 20th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, October 21st; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers have a solid foundation in Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon. [Photo: NBA.com]

The Indiana Pacers hired one of the league’s best coaches in Rick Carlisle, but will miss key players heading into the new season. Carlisle and the front office have not provided a definite return for TJ Warren, while Caris LeVert did not play a single preseason game.

If healthy, the Indiana Pacers could push for another play-in tournament and make the loaded Eastern Conference postseason. The Sabonis-Tuner combo will be the fulcrum of the team’s offense. Based on their preseason games, Carlisle will likely lean on this duo, giving them staggered minutes to bring more balance to the team.

𝙍𝘿 🇨🇦 @NorthsidePace Rick Carlisle is walking into a very deep team with the Pacers. Sabonis,Caris,Brogdon all averaged 20 PPG this past season & we all know TJ Warren is a 20 point bucket anytime he’s healthy and on the court. Very excited to see how he might use Turner on Offense. Rick Carlisle is walking into a very deep team with the Pacers. Sabonis,Caris,Brogdon all averaged 20 PPG this past season & we all know TJ Warren is a 20 point bucket anytime he’s healthy and on the court. Very excited to see how he might use Turner on Offense. https://t.co/ONNsrVLk0l

The Indiana Pacers’ ailing defense will have to improve this season if they hope to get into the playoffs. Two of the team’s glaring weaknesses last season were poor transition defense and points conceded in the paint. These are high-field goal percentage opportunities they have to address to improve their defense dramatically.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis will lead the Indiana Pacers yet again this season.

If not for the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, people would be talking about Domantas Sabonis’ passing and reading of the game. In 62 games with the Pacers last season, Sabonis compiled nine triple-doubles, a team record.

Without TJ Warren and Caris LeVert, the Indiana Pacers ran their offense around Sabonis. That resulted in an impressive 6.7 assists per game. It weren't just his assists numbers that stood out. The Lithuanian star is exceptional when setting screens and popping out for open baskets. His versatility was a huge factor in the Indiana Pacers contending for the play-in tournament.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon | G - Chris Duarte | F - Torrey Craig | F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets could finally get over the hump and enter the 2021-22 NBA playoffs. [Photo: Hoops Habit]

The Charlotte Hornets lost some underrated contributors last season, with Malik Monk, Devonte’ Graham and fan-favorite Cody Zeller now playing elsewhere. Replacing them are Mason Plumlee and Kelly Oubre Jr., who are both very athletic players and in their primes. Charlotte are putting a premium on players who can run up and down the floor, and are switchable in defense.

James Borrego, head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, will hope that the improved play of the team’s young core helps end their five-year playoff drought. LaMelo Ball’s emergence as a franchise player could help them realize their playoff aspirations. Ball, in the preseason, was spectacular. Together with Miles Bridges, he could make the Hornets a must-see in the East this year.

The addition of Kelly Oubre Jr. is seen as an under-the-radar signing. He will be a solid starter if Gordon Hayward misses time again with injury. Oubre Jr.'s value could rise, as he runs the floor extremely well, which would make him a potent weapon for the Charlotte Hornets with Ball pushing the tempo.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

James Borrego has handed the keys of the Charlotte Hornets' offense to LaMelo Ball.

In 51 games last season, 31 of them as a starter, LaMelo Ball averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals in only 28.8 minutes of game time. Those numbers were good enough for him to win the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year honors, which was only the third in the Charlotte Hornets’ history.

Earlier in the season, Ball started showing his versatility and court vision for the Charlotte Hornets. In just the tenth game of his career, he completed a triple-double, doing so in a game against the Atlanta Hawks. He ended the game with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, making him the youngest player to achieve the feat.

With Devonte’ Graham out, the Charlotte Hornets are handing the keys of the franchise to LaMelo Ball. Their recent additions are all seen as complements that would highlight Ball’s skills and hasten his development. If Ball progresses as expected and Gordon Hayward stays healthy, the Hornets will fancy their chances of entering the postseason after a long hiatus.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | F - PJ Washington | C - Mason Plumlee.

Pacers vs Hornets Match Prediction

The stinging loss to end their last season will be on the Charlotte Hornets’ minds. That is a match that's probably circled on their calendars other than their season opener.

Rick Carlisle’s team will be coming in a little shorthanded into this game. How Carlisle deploys the Sabonis-Turner combo will be monitored by Indiana Pacers fans and opponents alike. There are likely going to be changes, particularly at the defensive end, where they were miserable last season.

This match could see a contrast in approach. LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets’ uber-athletic players would try to push the pace with every possession. Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, could try to slow down the tempo of the game to maximize Turner and Sabonis’ skills.

The match-up between the Indiana Pacers and the Charlotte Hornets should be a close one, with the home team possibly eking out a victory to start their 2021-22 NBA campaign.

Where to watch the Pacers vs Hornets game?

Bally Sports Charlotte and Bally Sports Indiana will be airing the match live. The live coverage can also be seen through the NBA League Pass. Live commentary of the game can be heard on WFNZ and WFNI-FM/AM.

