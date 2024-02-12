Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 12, 2024

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Charlotte Hornets for the fourth and final time this season on Monday. Indiana, which holds a 2-1 edge, will be looking to win the season series. Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam will spearhead the Pacers’ quest.

The Hornets will be hard-pressed to overcome the visitors considering they will be without LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams who are dealing with injuries. Rookie Brandon Miller will lead Charlotte’s goal of trying to defend its home-court advantage and tie the series.

Indiana has been playing well leading into the All-Star break. The Pacers are 3-1 in their last four games, including a 125-111 thumping of the New York Knicks on Saturday. They will try not to be complacent against their undermanned opponents.

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Hornets will host the Pacers on Monday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina at 7:00 p.m. ET. Bally Sports SE-CHA and Bally Sports Indiana are the local networks that will air the game live. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League pass.

Basketball fans can tune in to SiriusXM, WFNZ 92.7 FM and 93.7/107.5/The Fan to listen in to the action.

Moneyline: Pacers (-650) vs. Hornets (+475)

Spread: Pacers (-11.0) vs. Hornets (+11.0)

Total (O/U): Pacers (o238.5 -110) vs. Hornets (u238.5 -110)

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets: Game preview

The Pacers have the NBA’s best offensive rating, which will be their biggest strength when they try to take down the Hornets on the road. In the win against the Knicks, six of Rick Carlisle’s players scored at least 12 points. Tyrese Haliburton, the league’s leader in assists per game, continues to run the offense with ruthless precision.

The Knicks’ superb defense was smashed by Indiana’s sizzling offense. Charlotte, which has the worst defensive rating in the NBA, will have a long night if it can’t step up on that end. The Hornets could avoid a blowout if they can string together stops as they aren’t likely to outscore the Pacers without two of their starters.

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets: Starting lineups

Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner, Andrew Nembhard and Tyrese Haliburton will open the game for the Indiana Pacers.

The Charlotte Hornets could have Brandon Miller, Cody Martin, Miles Bridges, Nick Richards and Tre Mann in the starting five. Hornets coach Steve Clifford could also insert former Dallas Mavericks forward Grant Williams and move Martin to the bench.

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Pascal Siakam is 20.5 which is lower than his season average of 22.0 PPG. Charlotte’s undermanned lineup and inept defense could allow him to go past his points prop on Monday.

Brandon Miller’s over/under points prop is 19.5, which is much higher than his season average of 16.5 PPG. Charlotte’s rookie has been on fire since the Hornets traded Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat. This month, he is averaging 25.0 points per game.

The Hornets will have a chance of winning the game if Miller can put up points. He will likely go over his points prop against the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

The Indiana Pacers have an overwhelming edge over the Charlotte Hornets heading into their Monday matchup. Indiana has been playing well while Charlotte has struggled and is undermanned. The Pacers could have a blowout victory.

The Pacers and the Hornets combine to average 232.4 PPG this season, which is lower than the total over/under points prop of 238.5. Charlotte will likely have a hard time putting up points, which is why betting under may be the better pick.

