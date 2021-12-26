Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls host the Indiana Pacers at the United Center on Sunday. The two teams faced off for the first time on October 22nd and it resulted in an unexpected victory by the Indiana Pacers. Now the Bulls have a chance to redeem themselves and tie the season series at one game apiece. They face off again on New Year's Eve for their third matchup of the season.

The Chicago Bulls have had three of their last five games postponed. They have several players under Health and Safety protocols and have suffered because of it lately. DeMar DeRozan is having an MVP-type campaign and is leading the league in 4th quarter scoring. Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball have been excellent on defense while Zach LaVine continues his offensive mastery.

The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, have reportedly decided on a rebuild. NBA trade rumors suggest that they have put practically every player on the trade block, including Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert,, and Myles Turner. They haven't made any trades yet but we can expect their main players to don different jerseys before the NBA trade deadline.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have listed Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon as questionable for the game. Sabonis has a sore right calf and Brogdon has a sore right achilles tendon.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Domantas Sabonis Questionable Right Calf Soreness Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Right Achilles Tendon Soreness TJ Warren Out Left Navicular Fracture TJ McConnell Out Right Wrist Ligament - Surgery

TJ Warren and TJ McConnell continue to be sidelined due to their respective long-term injuries.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Chicago Bulls players on the bench

The Chicago Bulls have listed Alex Caruso and Derrick Jones Jr. out for this game. Caruso is suffering from a sprained left foot while Jones Jr. has a strain in his left hamstring.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Patrick Williams Out Left Wrist Ligament Tear Derrick Jones Jr. Out Left Hamstring Strain Alex Caruso Out Left Midfoot Sprain

Meanwhile, Patrick Williams remains sidelined due to the ligament tear in his wrist.

Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will likely deploy the lineup from their last game if Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon don't lace up. Caris LeVert and rookie Chris Duarte will form the backcourt and if Brogdon plays then he will replace Duarte as the point guard. Oshae Brissett will start as the power forward in case Sabonis remains out while Justin Holiday retains his small forward role. And lastly, Myles Turner will continue to play the center position.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls will deploy their ideal starting lineup as they are healthy. Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine will start in the backcourt with Ball running point. Jevonte Green is the small forward until Derrick Jones Jr. is out and DeMar DeRozan will start as the power forward. Nikola Vucevic will retain his center role with Tony Bradley coming off the bench. Coby White gets the most minutes off the bench.

Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

G - Chris Duarte | G - Caris LeVert | F - Justin Holiday | F - Oshae Brissett | C - Myles Turner.

Chicago Bulls

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Zach LaVine | F - Jevonte Green | F - DeMar DeRozan | C - Nikola Vucevic.

