Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls will lock horns in an enticing 2021-22 NBA regular-season game at the United Center on Monday.

The Pacers returned to winning ways in their last game after enduring a three-game skid. They beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-94. Domantas Sabonis led Indiana's charge with 20 points, ten rebounds and six assists, while Justin Holiday finished with 17 points. Five players scored more than 10 points to round off a brilliant team effort.

Meanwhile, the Bulls continued their strong start to the season by beating the New York Knicks 109-103 in their previous outing. DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 31 points on the night. Chicago improved to 12-5 for the season and are now first in the Eastern Conference standings.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers have reported no new injuries ahead of Monday's game. Long-term absentee TJ Warren continues to be the only player sidelined. He is recovering from a foot injury.

Player Name Status Reason TJ Warren Out Navicular fracture

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls will continue to be without Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic. The former is out for the season due to a wrist injury, while the latter continues to work on his reconditioning after getting sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.

K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop Billy Donovan said Nikola Vucevic is going to start cardiac screening. Will be at arena tonight. Out of isolation. Not cleared to play yet. Billy Donovan said Nikola Vucevic is going to start cardiac screening. Will be at arena tonight. Out of isolation. Not cleared to play yet.

Player Name Status Reason Nikola Vucevic Out Competition reconditioning Patrick Williams Out Wrist dislocation

Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are unlikely to make changes to the starting lineup they deployed in their last game.

Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon are expected to start as guards, while Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner will complete the rest of the lineup.

Chris Duarte, Torrey Craig and TJ McConnell will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are also unlikely to make changes to their starting lineup.

Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine are expected to retain their places in the backcourt, with Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan and Toney Bradley filling the three frontcourt spots.

Derrick Jones Jr., Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu will likely play the most minutes from the second unit.

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert; Small Forward - Justin Holiday; Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis; Center - Myles Turner

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball; Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine; Small Forward - Talen DeMar DeRozan; Power Forward - Alex Caruso; Center - Toney Bradley

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh