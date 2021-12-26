Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - December 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls will lock horns for an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at United Center on Sunday.

The Pacers have been in mediocre form entering this matchup. Losing half their games across their last ten appearances. Indiana does have some momentum on their side, though, as they defeated the Rockets by 118-106 in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Bulls returned to the court in style, posting back-to-back wins heading into this encounter. They, too, defeated the Rockets in their last match, beating them by a 133-118 margin.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Sunday, December 26th, 8:00 PM ET [Monday, December 27th, 6:30 AM]

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers' biggest concern for this campaign has been their inconsistency. They have been unable to string together a lengthy winning streak since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Their inability to produce positive results early on could see them move towards a mid-season rebuild under new coach Rick Carlisle ahead of the trade deadline. The Pacers have enough time to steer their season in the right direction, with notable talent on their roster. Especially coming off the momentum from their thumping win against the Rockets in their last outing.

Indiana took control of the game early on, but gave up the six-point advantage they had in the first quarter by the end of the third frame. Nevertheless, they came back strong down the stretch, outscoring Houston 27-12 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Their defense and hustle helped them stay on course in that game, despite the absence of key stars like Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon. The two were sidelined due to injuries. In their absence, Myles Turner (34 points) and Caris LeVert (24 points) stepped up big to bring home a win for the Pacers.

Sabonis and Brogdon are listed as questionable for now. If they continue to be out, LeVert and Turner will have to replicate their performances to give the Pacers a decent shot at beating the Chicago Bulls.

Key Player - Myles Turner

Houston Rockets v Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner is among the premier defensive bigs currently in the NBA. He played like one against the Houston Rockets as well. Turner gives the Indiana Pacers some great rhythm offensively when he does get going on that end. Indiana will need him to produce the goods as a two-way player if they are to prevail against a Chicago Bulls team beginning to heat up.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineups

G - Malcolm Brogdon G - Chris Duarte, F - Caris LeVert, F - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have battled adversity in a great way over the last few weeks. Despite having several players sidelined due to injury and COVID, the six-time NBA champions cruised to a win against the Rockets in their previous outing. It was their second victory in a row, following their triumph over the Lakers, on December 19th.

DeMar DeRozan continued his fine form for Chicago after missing time due to COVID, scoring 26 points. The Bulls were once again without Zach LaVine, who was still under the league's health and safety protocols. Billy Donovan's men led by almost 25 points mid-way through the first half and never trailed their opponents throughout the contest.

The Chicago Bulls have been bolstered by the return of LaVine, who has been cleared from COVID protocols. However, they will be without their head coach Billy Donovan, who tested positive for COVID recently and will not be on the sidelines for the game against the Indiana Pacers.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

New Orleans Pelicans v Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan has rediscovered himself, playing for the Chicago Bulls. He has been an elite scorer throughout this campaign, averaging 26.8 points per game on 50% shooting from the field. DeRozan is arguably Chicago's primary offensive weapon, with LaVine set to play in only his first game since returning from COVID. DeRozan has scored over 25 points in each of his last six games. Another big outing will only improve the Bulls' chances of coming away with the win against the Pacers.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball, G - Zach LaVine, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Javonte Green, C - Nikola Vucevic.

Pacers vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls have produced way better performances than the Indiana Pacers so far this campaign. They are also in better form entering this matchup, having won two consecutive games. The Pacers can be a really good basketball team on their day, which is something the Bulls will have to be wary of. Nevertheless, Chicago are still likely to secure the win over Indiana in this clash.

Where to watch Pacers vs Bulls

NBA TV will nationally televise the game between the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls. Bally Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Chicago will provide local coverage. Fans can also view the match online via NBA League Pass.

