Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - November 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

After a quick stop at home, the Indiana Pacers will get back on the road for a matchup against the Chicago Bulls at United Center.

Rick Carlisle’s challenge for his team seemed to work as they burst out of the gates on fire to trample the New Orleans Pelicans over the weekend. After a poor performance by the first unit in their loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the starters torched the Pelicans. They were on cruise control after dominating the first three quarters.

The Chicago Bulls are 6-2 in their last eight starts, including huge back-to-back wins against both the LA Lakers and LA Clippers. They also got their revenge on the New York Knicks after holding them off in their last game.

Chicago’s been stellar on both ends of the floor despite missing Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams. They’ll be a tough matchup for the Indiana Pacers if they retain their current form.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, November 22nd; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 23rd; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Indiana Pacers Preview

The starting unit of the Indiana Pacers need to get going early to avoid falling into yet another large deficit against the Chicago Bulls [Photo: Forbes]

Head coach Rick Carlisle was very disappointed with his starters in the Indiana Pacers’ loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Only Malcolm Brogdon finished in double-figure scoring after Carlisle benched them for most of the second half of the game. The battle only got close because of the defense, energy and hustle of the second stringers.

In the Indiana Pacers’ win against the New Orleans Pelicans, the starters did much of the damage, particularly in the first and third quarters. They set the tone from the get-go to leave no doubt what the outcome of the game will be. The bench unit took care of the rest.

Against the Chicago Bulls, who are one of the elite teams in the NBA right now, Carlisle’s starters should avoid another flat start. If the Indiana Pacers lack energy, they’ll surely be in for a long night.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis’ averages in scoring and rebounding are not as impressive compared to his last two seasons when he made consecutive All-Star selections. However, he continues to be the metronome that makes the Indiana Pacers work with precision.

The 25-year-old took the benching as a challenge and led the Pacers to their last win with a game-high 20 points on top of 10 rebounds and 6 assists.

Sabonis is off to a slow start this year but is starting to come around. Both his effective field goal and true shooting percentages have just inched past his career-best numbers.

The Indiana Pacers have not played with a completely healthy roster this season, so they need more from their two-time All-Star to get things going.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon | G - Caris LeVert | F - Justin Holiday | F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner

Chicago Bulls Preview

DeMar DeRozan has been a perfect fit for the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are making one statement game after another, notifying the NBA that they are back with a vengeance. Their loss against the Portland Trail Blazers seemed like a blip after two high-intensity games against the LA teams. They promptly dispatched the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks after that loss to Portland.

What is even more impressive about the Chicago Bulls’ current form is how they are winning games with a makeshift unit. Head coach Billy Donavan has been forced to complete his daily crossword puzzle of roster management due to the injuries of Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams.

An encouraging sign for the short-handed Chicago Bulls is the return of former starting point guard Coby White. In just his fourth game against the Knicks, White played his best game of the season. He finished with 14 points, highlighted by 3-6 shooting from downtown. Chicago will be delighted with his progress, particularly with a banged-up lineup.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan’s performance for the Chicago Bulls this season has been rightly labeled MVP-like. He recently edged past Michael Jordan for the most points in franchise history in the first 16 games of the season. The four-time All-Star leads the NBA for most points scored in the fourth quarter this season as well.

DDR torched the Knicks in the Chicago Bulls’ last game with 31 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. The former Spurs star also showcased his newfound confidence and stroke from the three-point country with a perfect 2-2 attempts.

The Bulls outscored the Knicks by a team-high 21 points when DeRozan was on the floor. His partnership with Zach Lavine is turning out to be one of the deadliest in the league.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Alex Caruso | C - Tony Bradley

Pacers vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers have to show that they can sustain their defense, hustle and energy. Even without T.J. Warren, they still have a potent lineup that can cause problems for opposing teams. It is their effort and execution that have been found wanting.

The Chicago Bulls are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. They seem to be relishing one adversity after another. Chicago, however, can’t be complacent against the Indiana Pacers. As impressive as the Bulls have been, they’ve also lost back-to-back games to a severely undermanned Philadelphia 76ers team two weeks ago.

As long as the Chicago Bulls keep up their level of play, they should get past the Indiana Pacers in front of their fans.

Where to watch the Pacers vs Bulls game

NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Indiana will cover the game live locally. The NBA League Pass will stream the matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls as it happens.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh