Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls: Predictions, starting lineups, and betting tips | Dec. 28, 2023

The Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls will face each other on Dec. 29. The Chicago Bulls won the previous encounter between the two teams 112-105.

The Chicago Bulls will be without several key players, including Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Onuralp Bitim, Torrey Craig, and Henry Drell. The Chicago Bulls have been performing well recently, with four wins in their last five games, including a victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bulls have a 14-18 record, while the Pacers are one game over .500 and have a 15-14 record.

The Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls have faced each other in 204 regular-season games, with the Bulls winning 104 games and the Pacers winning 100 games.

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls predictions, starting lineups, and betting tips

Moneyline: Bulls (+ 120) vs. Pacers (- 134)

Spread: Bulls (+2.5) vs. Pacers (-2)

Total (O/U): Bulls (U 241.5) vs. Pacers (O 240.5)

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls preview

The Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers will clash at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The game is set to start at 8:00 PM ET. This is the second matchup between the teams this season, with the Pacers winning 112-105 in Indiana earlier.

The Indiana Pacers have a 15-14 record and a 15-14-0 ATS record, while the Chicago Bulls have a 14-18 record and a 16-15-1 ATS record.

2.5 points favour the Pacers, and the over/under for the matchup is set at 240.5.

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls starting lineups

For the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton will start as the PG, Andrew Nembhard as SG, Buddy Hield as SF, Obi Toppin as PF, and Myles Turner at center.

For the Bulls, Coby White will start as the PG, Alex Caruso as SG, DeMar DeRozan as SF, Patrick Williams as PF, and Nikola Vucevic at center.

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls betting tips

DeMar DeRozan's average over/under for points against the Pacers is 26.5, with odds of 1.83 for over and 1.91 for under. Regarding other statistics, his average per-game rebound is 4.6, 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under. He also posts an average of 4.7 assists versus the Pacers, 1.8 fewer than his prop bet total for this game.

Tyrese Haliburton's average over/under for points against the Chicago Bulls is 19, with odds of 1.83 for over and 1.91 for under. Regarding other statistics, his average per-game assist is 12.2, 2.5 fewer than his prop bet total for this game. He also posts an average of 3.7 rebounds per game against the Bulls, which is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under.

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls predictions

The Indiana Pacers are favoured to win against the Chicago Bulls. The Pacers are considered the most efficient team in the league, with a potent offence and the ability to protect the ball, while the Bulls have been inconsistent and are missing key players. The game is expected to be high-scoring. Therefore, the consensus favours the Indiana Pacers for the upcoming game.