Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 13 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 5

The Indiana Pacers return to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Pacers have a commanding 3-1 series lead and are one win away from returning to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight year.

Ad

Tyrese Haliburton and company shocked the East-leading Cavaliers by winning the first two games in Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs to a dominant win in Game 3, but things fell apart on Sunday as the Pacers blew out the Cavaliers to take a 3-1 lead.

The Cavaliers finished the regular season with the best record in the East and the second-best odds to advance to the NBA Finals behind the defending champions Boston Celtics. However, the upstart Pacers will look to eliminate them in five games.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers have one player on their injury report, Isaiah Jackson, who has already been ruled out for the season. Jackson suffered a torn Achilles tendon in early November in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He has carved out a role as a backup center, so the Pacers had to trade for Thomas Bryant a month later.

Ad

Bennedict Mathurin is expected to play in Game 5 despite getting ejected in the previous contest. Mathurin was called for a Flagrant 2 foul after hitting De'Andre Hunter in the chest, which nearly incited a brawl in the first quarter of Game 4. Tyrese Haliburton hurt his wrist in Game 2, but it was deemed minor.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Cleveland Cavaliers also have one player on their injury report, Donovan Mitchell, who is tagged as questionable. Mitchell was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle and did not play in the second half of Game 4. He was even listed as doubtful in the initial injury reports on Monday but was upgraded after 24 hours.

It will be interesting to see if Mitchell gets cleared before tipoff, as the Cavaliers need him in their most important game of the season. It's a do-or-die situation for the franchise that had aspirations of winning the NBA championship for the first time since 2016.

Ad

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Indiana Pacers

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyrese Haliburton Andrew Nembhard Aaron Nesmith Pascal Siakam Myles Turner TJ McConnell Bennedict Mathurin Jarace Walker Obi Toppin Thomas Bryant RayJ Dennis Ben Sheppard James Johnson Enrique Freeman Tony Bradley Quenton Jackson Johnny Furphy Isaiah Jackson

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers

G - Darius Garland | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Max Strus | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Darius Garland Donovan Mitchell Max Strus Evan Mobley Jarrett Allen Ty Jerome Sam Merrill De'Andre Hunter Dean Wade Tristan Thompson Craig Porter Jr. Isaac Okoro Jaylon Tyson Chuma Okeke Nae'Qwan Tomlin Javonte Green Emoni Bates Luke Travers

Ad

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury and the starting lineups could change ahead of tipoff.

How to watch Game 5 of Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

Game 5 of the Pacers-Cavaliers series is scheduled to take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, at 7 p.m. EST. It's a nationally televised game on TNT and TruTV. It will also be available via live stream on Max, NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.