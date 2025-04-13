Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13, 2025

The Indiana Pacers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers to wrap up their NBA regular season campaign on Sunday night at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The two teams are already assured of their playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

Entering the game, the two teams will eye landmark victories, as the Cavaliers could reach 65 wins, while the Pacers are gunning for their 50th win of the season.

The Cavaliers are atop in the East with a 64-17 win-loss record, while the Pacers are secured as the fourth seed with a 49-32 record, getting home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Donovan Mitchell has led the Cavaliers, averaging 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season. He has been complemented well by Darius Garland, who has put up 20.6 points and 6.7 assists per game, and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Evan Mobley, who has 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per outing.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are led by Tyrese Haliburton, who has orchestrated the offense, averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists per game. Pascal Siakam has led the team in scoring with 20.2 points per game, to go with 6.9 rebounds.

If the two teams survive their respective first-round matchups in the playoffs, the Cavaliers and the Pacers will meet in the second round.

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers game details and odds

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Eastern time and will be broadcast on FDSOH and FDSIN on television. It can also be streamed via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pacers (-218) vs Cavaliers (+180)

Spread: Pacers (-5) vs Cavaliers (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Pacers -105 (o227.5) vs Cavaliers -110 (u227.5)

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Darius Garland is averaging about 17 points per game in the past 10 games. It's safe to bet under 20 points on him, as there are few stakes to play for in the game.

With many players sitting out for the final regular season game, Indiana’s Ben Mathurin should get more touches He's averaging 16.1 points per game, so expect him to go over on his usual scoring production ahead of the NBA playoffs.

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be looking for revenge after losing to the Indiana Pacers earlier in the week. The Cavaliers could also be using the Pacers to finetune ahead of the first round of the playoffs. Expect the Cavaliers to beat the Pacers.

