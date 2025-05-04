Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips - May 4 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 1

Round 2 tips off tonight! The Eastern Conference playoff push continues as the Indiana Pacers travel to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the conference semifinals.
The Pacers advanced by outplaying the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Cavaliers cruised past the Miami Heat in a clean sweep to punch their ticket to tonight’s matchup.
Here’s a preview of Game 1 of the Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers second-round series, scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. ET at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.
Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Pacers (+275) vs Cavaliers (-350)
Spread: Pacers +8.5 (-110) vs Cavaliers -8.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Pacers o229.5 (-110) vs Cavaliers u229.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview
Cleveland and Indiana enter this round as the top two teams in offensive rating in the postseason, though the Cavaliers lead by a wide margin with a scorching 136.2 rating compared to the Pacers’ 118.0.
That dominant number for the Cavs stems from their rout of the Heat in Round 1, while the Pacers had a much tighter but ultimately commanding series win over Milwaukee.
Cleveland wrapped up the regular season with a 64-18 record, second best in the league. However, they went just 1-3 against Indiana during the season. Still, those games were tight — the average point differential was just -3.8 — so the losses don’t tell the full story.
This matchup pits high-powered offenses against each other and marks the first serious challenge for Cleveland in these playoffs, while Indiana, coming off an Eastern Conference Finals trip last year, aims to keep its momentum alive.
Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers predicted starting lineups
Pacers
G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner
Cavaliers
G - Darius Garland | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Max Strus | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen
Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.
Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting props
- Donovan Mitchell O/U 26.5 points – Take the under.
- Pascal Siakam O/U 18.5 points – Take the over.
- Evan Mobley O/U 17.5 points – Take the over.
- Tyrese Haliburton O/U 10.5 assists– Take the over.
Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction
Indiana seems like an ideal test for Cleveland’s strengths, and this offense-heavy series should be a treat for fans. We expect a close and extended battle, but see the Cavaliers coming out on top in the series opener.
Our prediction: Cavaliers win by 12.
Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.